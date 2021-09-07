Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Products for every bookworm who loves to read all day and night

If you love reading books and spend a lot of time diving into printed texts that take you to a magical world far away from your reality, here are 6 products from Amazon that will compliment your bookworm lifestyle. Being a bookworm is cool! The more you read the better you become. So check out these 6 products that will make room for all your favourite books and also help you read more comfortably all day long. These chic products are available at irresistible offers right now. So grab them all and make it yours right away!

Metal Floating Bookshelf

The superman book stand is a great product to assort and organise your book mess aesthetically. It’s also a perfect gift item for your friend who’s into comic books and graphic novels.

Price: Rs 4799

Deal: Rs 995

Buy Now

Reading Lamp

Focussed light that doesn’t hurt your eyes is a must buy to make your reading experience much better. This study lamp comes with a book holder and two neon highlighters for free.

Price: Rs 1899

Deal: Rs 1096

Buy Now

Kindle Case Cover

These hand-painted Kindle covers are equipped with an elasticated band on the back which allows you to read with one hand. Along with the designed outer cover, the sturdy base also supports and keeps the device safe especially when you are reading lying down.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 549

Buy Now

Stainless Steel Bookmarks

This rust-resistant bookmark is a great gifting item and it’s got a creative design that will hold a spot in any book.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 299

Buy Now

Retro Bookmarks

These retro-styled bookmarks feature world sceneries and come in a set of 30 in each pack. It's useful and a great decoration for the book.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 299

Buy Now

Wall Mounted Metal Bookshelves

These wall-mounted floating bookshelves become invisible once stacked with books. It makes your books more organised and is also a great addition to your home decor.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 649

Buy Now

Also Read | At-home fitness: 8 Essentials you need for a gym-like workout regimen at home!