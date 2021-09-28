Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Products you need that are perfect for last minute home decor

The sudden arrival of guests or hosting your in-laws for the first time in your new home, the anxiety and mini panic attacks you get are real! If you could go any far to make your home look impeccably the best, home decor items and aesthetic products are the first things you should have on your mind. In this deal of the day list, we bring to you 6 such amazing home decor products that’ll brighten up your space instantly and make it look more plush and fun.

Wall Decor

Empty walls sing sad songs. Add beauty to those boring walls with these contemporary wooden circular blocks that create a visual elegance and artistic touch to your home

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

Umbrella hooks

To hang keys, bags and other essentials, hooks on the walls are necessary. But why make it casual when you can make it fun and quirky with these colourful umbrella-shaped hooks!

Price: Rs 199

Deal: Rs 97

Buy Now

Cute Cushions

In the shapes of sun, moon and stars, these cute pastel-hued cushions are an interesting home decor product that makes your little ones happy.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 499

Buy Now

Cat Planter

This cat planter from Chumbak is a beautiful addition to your desk, shelves or even as a centrepiece on the dining table. It’ll add a fun and friendly feel to your home.

Price: Rs 995

Deal: Rs 899

Buy Now

Ceramic Table Lamp

This pineapple design lamp is a unique and interesting home or office decor piece and also a gifting item.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 649

Buy Now

Terracotta Pots

These handmade Madhubani painted pots are ideal to be used as decorative showpieces or flower vases. It cannot be used to put flowers with water due to the hand-painting done on the vase.

Price: Rs 2124

Deal: Rs 1399

Buy Now

Also Read: Quotes about the importance of family