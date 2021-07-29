Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Things you need if your busy lifestyle is calling you crazy

With the new norm and work from home culture, we have lost the art of work-life balance and now life is in a state of pell-mell. While weekends end before you know and the workdays seem to be longer than ever it is difficult to find time to take care of ourselves or the home we live in. On today’s deal of the day, we bring to you 6 products that will help you sort out this problem at least on a scale one level. Cleansing, makeup and organising stuff may take up a huge lot of time which we usually don’t have. So these products can help you get the job done at an easier and quicker speed than you think.

Microwave Oven Steam Cleaner

Cleaning the interior of the oven is something we will never find time for. But this angry mama can do it in minutes. All you need to do is to add water and vinegar and the steam coming out of her head helps soften the dirt.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 249

Vegan Tint Blush

Having a hard time searching for your eye shadow palette, then the lipstick and blush? Well, this all in one perfect tint is best to get your glam game going every day without any fuss or stress of finding your beauty products.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 187

Bottle Opener

Imagine being in a high-pressure hour and all you want to do is open a bottle and eat/drink what’s inside that but you just can’t open it. Yup, that could make one really angry. To save even the precious seconds of your life try this bottle opening which can do the job without much stress or pressure.

Price: Rs 500

Deal: Rs 249

Diamond Dazzle Stick

The name may sound fancy but it’s a jewellery cleaning stick. Its cleaning gel contains micro-fine cleansers and polishing agents that bring radiance and lustre to diamonds.

Price: Rs 1099

Deal: Rs 1088

Toilet Cleaner Blocks

You can maintain the hygiene of the toilet and with every flush with these blocks. It deodorizes the toilet and prevents the build-up of stains giving you a continuous clean toilet. Yup, you no longer have to save time for cleaning the toilet separately.

Price: Rs 177

Deal: Rs 154

Bed Sheet Suspenders

It’s really annoying to spread the bed sheet every night and wake up to the disorganised condition of it. Though you can’t blame anybody for it other than your weird sleeping positions, you can use these suspenders to keep the sheets in place and save time from cleaning them every day.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 449

Finding time has become the sport one can never win but let’s do our best in small ways to prioritise and keep things that make our lives happier in prime importance.

