Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Types of lamps from Amazon that creates a perfect homely ambience

From study lamps to home decor lamps that complete your home’s luxe look, here are 6 kinds of lamps from Amazon you must have that are both productive and decorative.

Lamps are not just a source of fine warm light but an aesthetic tool that adds charm to one’s home. With several designer innovative and craft infused lamp designs in the market, we can’t deny the need for it in our homes to hope on the interior design trends. You can place them in areas of your home or office where you think something is missing and needs an interesting piece to fill up that vacuum. Shop these 6 types of lamps from Amazon to make your living space more energetic, lively and aesthetic.

Tabletop lamp

Designed in the traditional classic style, this captivating metal table lamp is a great lighting fixture to add a beautiful and natural element to any room. A sturdy metal base is topped with a shade, and it casts a warm and soothing light, perfect for placing on your nightstand or side table beside the sofa.

Floor Lamp

This floor lamp features a sleek, compact design to easily fit any space in your home. At night, when all your family members will be sitting on the sofa and watching TV, this floor lamp will surely make your living room much more warm and bright. You can place them near the staircase, Tv stand or in the corners with your indoor plants.

Multicolour lamp

A beautiful lamp in colours of this festive season that's both decorative and purposeful in adding beauty to your space. They can be part of your celebrations as different colours of the glass lamp gives the perfect Indian vibrant vibe.

Study Lamp

This scientifically designed desk led panel lamp reflects the light sideways and provides a glare less, uniform, and more natural light source. You can easily control the study lamp with light touches.

Moon lamp

The moon lamp is made based on a prototype of the moon featuring a moon-like 3D design and a very aesthetic stand that makes it a perfect gifting item, a night lamp that works on sensor touch.

Tripod Lamp

This jute collection wooden tripod standing indoor floor lamp is compatible to add a sense of uniqueness with proper lighting to your home. It is a great option to add ambience, work as a reading light, and conversation-worthy style to any room in your home or office corner.

