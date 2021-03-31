Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Unique products for your home to shop from Amazon

Decorate your home with THESE 6 unique products to make your home look more fun and lively.

On today’s Amazon deal of the day, we bring to you 6 unique products to elevate your home’s style. From showpieces to productive utilities, shop these amazing products at a low price easily in a matter of a few clicks. Home being your abode of peace, happiness and life and work, remember to adorn it with cool products as we vibe where we stay and we don’t want it to be usual and boring. So, scroll down to grab your favourite products from the list.

Gramophone Showpiece

An antique decorative showpiece to add charm to your home. Place them on your desk, in the drawing-room or along with the faux little flower pots on the shelves to create a cute decorative space. With its beautiful brass sheen and hand-carved intricacies, this item gleams in a certain illumination of its own, wherever you place it.

Price: Rs 1190

Deal of the Day:Rs 329

Buy Now

Handmade Jute pillow covers

Often underestimated product is what the beauty of pillow covers can do to your living space. They can instantly brighten up a room and make a quirky statement with their own elegance. Give a cheerful and bright makeover to your living room with these multi-coloured digital printed cushion covers by clicking the buy button right below.

Price: Rs 999

Deal of the Day:Rs 349

Buy Now

Door Hanging

This colourful hanging is made up of fabric, wood, metal bells and artificial pearls to give a royal touch to your home and is an excellent piece of art to surprise your friends and guests with. With all the colours and pretty bells on them, they give a great artistic vibe to your home.

Price: Rs 599

Deal of the Day: Rs 175

Buy Now

Buddha Polyresin Showpiece

Buddha statues are always a good luck charm. You can place them on your study table, in your pooja room, on your shelves to bring out a positive vibe. It can also be a winning choice to gift your friends and family.

Price: Rs 1997

Deal of the Day: Rs 225

Buy Now

Printed Floor Mat

This attractive 3D digital printed runner is a great choice for any modern home as it is made to last and has the wow factor that would impress any guest. It creates a superb focal point while also providing maximum comfort and warmth underfoot.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal of the Day:Rs 379

Buy Now

Butterfly Home Wall Decor Sticker

Wall art and stickers are a great idea to utilize the vacuum spaces and create an interesting spin to your wall. This 3D sticker has a magnet making it easier to apply, remove, reposition and reuse without leaving damage or residue.

Price: Rs 499

Deal of the Day: 236

Buy Now

Share your comment ×