Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Useful products to add to your ever growing hoard of stationeries

Keeping a collection of stationery items could be a hobby for some while it’s as significant as breathing and bathing for others. Every home and office need basic stationery essentials to run the day smoothly. We surely can’t think of a day without pen, paper and stapler pins. If you have an ever growing hoard of stationery and aren’t satisfied with everything in it, here are 6 different and useful items that’ll lighten up your mood and add an extra dose of happiness to your stationery collection.

Plantable Stationery Kit

This kit includes pencils, pens and a notepad that are made of vegetable, herb and flower seeds and are plantable. It’s an eco-friendly gift to yourself that can be used every day.

Price: Rs 600

Deal: Rs 390

Notebooks

With quirky succulent prints on the cover, these cute journals can be used as your personal diary to doodle your thoughts, jot down notes, draft your stories, track your moods, craft your masterpiece and more.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 199

Stickers

To decorate your gadgets, notebooks and every item in your room, grab this pack of 100 sticks that comes with a retro vibe and pop culture caricatures.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 399

Washi Masking Tape

Colourful tapes have versatile uses. Apart from using them as sticky notes and as reusable sticky bookmarks, you can also use them for decorative purposes.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 1499

Label Printer

To assort and label your books and stationeries easily, this lightweight and easy to carry label printer can be of great help. You can select the font of your choice and also label your products in the kitchen to find things quickly.

Price: Rs 3495

Deal: Rs 3320

Desktop File Sorter

This contemporary designed magazine holder is a space-saving assortment product that helps you clear out your workspace mess and organise magazine, books, files, etc. neatly.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 735

Amp your stationery hoard with these useful products that are available on deal right now!

