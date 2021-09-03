Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Home decor products from Chumbak to elevate the quirkiness of your home

Chumbak is a brand that’s inspired by Indian art and craft and believes in making joyful products to brighten up the ambience. In vibrant hues featuring quirky prints and their signature owl print, Chumbak’s products are loved for the happy and optimistic vibes that it rings. Here are 7 amazing and cute home decor products from the brand to bring that positivity to your home and add up the quirkiness of your abode. You can grab them now and make use of the Amazon limited time deal and save your money shopping for chic decor items that you always wished to own.

Planter

Having some succulent plants inside your home is always a good choice. Watching greens around cools the eyes. This baby elephant planter is a cute pick that'll be great in your balcony or garden. They work just as well indoors and will go well with your décor.

Price: Rs 995

Deal: Rs 569

Desk Calendar

This pretty desk calendar is something you won’t stop staring at. It’s a great gift for anyone who loves to do up their space.

Price: Rs 995

Deal: Rs 895

Showpiece Item

Hardly David Singh is a bobblehead and you can place it in your dashboard or keep it as a showpiece. It’s an interesting gifting item and also a chic decor product that’ll add colours to your space.

Price: Rs 1295

Deal: Rs 1164

Wood Bird Figurine

In pastel hues and cute designs, these bird figurines are exactly the ones you need to cheer up your living room. These charming birds blend well into any décor style.

Price: Rs 495

Snack Bowls

These hand-painted multicolour ceramic bowls that focus on revitalizing motifs from Indian history into contemporary usage comes in a set of 4 and is heavily inspired by tribal and folk art found in the Indian hinterlands. It’ll be a great addition to your crockery collection.

Price: Rs 1495

Deal: Rs 1270

Frog Wall Decor

This handcrafted wall decor frog will keep your walls vibrant. You can hang them on a wall in your living room or your bedroom, or even outdoors to bring a fun spirit to your space.

Price: Rs 395

Candle Holder

A vintage take on the brand mascot, the owl, this candle holder with Marrakech inspired motifs would look amazing in any nook or cranny in your home.

Price: Rs 995

Deal: Rs 795

Make life more lively and fun by surrounding yourself with vibrant and happy products that instil a sense of joy into you!

