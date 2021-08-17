Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Raksha Bandhan for your sister who is very keen on keeping things organised

Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of brotherhood and sisterhood in its most pristine form. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 22nd and the only day you can expect your siblings to be at their best self to you. Apart from all the annoying things they do and silly fights and pranks they pull at you, you know that the only person who always has your back is your sibling. If your sister is obsessed with organising things and loves to keep her place ‘Monica’ clean, then here are 7 gifting options to put a smile on their face.

Planner

A journal is a beautiful gift that will incite a spark in her to document every aspect of life. The planner can also work as a handwritten alarm that’ll remind one of the things to do and get things done according to the jotted down plan. A must-have product for every organisation obsessed person.

Price: Rs 1095

Deal: Rs 649

Buy Now

Baby Groot Pot

This adorable pot can be used for home decor or to accentuate your workplace with some green plants on it. It can also be used as a pen stand or toiletry organiser to declutter your desk space.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 319

Buy Now

Wooden Desk Organizer

This classy desk space organiser comes with different compartments and a smooth wooden finish. Its luxe to look at has solved half of the problems searching for important files, pens when required and will clear the clutter.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 689

Buy Now

Rotating Makeup Organizer

Is her makeup products taking up your dressing tablespace? Get her own makeup organiser so you can enjoy your shelf all for yourself. This rotating makeup organiser is convenient to assemble and disassemble and has separate compartments for each of her products.

Price: Rs 1599

Deal: Rs 699

Buy Now

Tree Shaped Jewellery Holder

Jewellery organiser set that not only keeps the ornaments safe in an easy to grab style but also in a pretty decorative way that everyone will wish to have is this tree-shaped organiser.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 339

Buy Now

Steel Grid Photo Frame

This steel grid frame can be used to stick on deadlines, to-do lists and other checklists that you are sure your sister who gets everything planned love to have. You can also hang baskets in that as it helps to put a lot of stuff such as plants for decoration, statues, teddy bears and many more things to create a happy atmosphere in your home.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 339

Buy Now

File Rack

This 4 tiered mesh metal rack is extremely useful to store files and books in an organised and neat manner. You can use your desk space more efficiently by keeping your important documents categorized and off your desk or floor with this organizer.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 749

Buy Now

Along with chocolates and pretty clothes, such useful gifts can make this Raksha Bandhan more special!

Also Read: An expert guide to keeping vaginal infections at bay during monsoons