Amazon Deal Of The Day: 8 Bathroom accessories at over 50 percent off

When we think about decorating and organising our homes, we usually take the bathroom for granted. But, that is a room that needs to be taken the most seriously and here’s why. Other than our bed, the bathroom is where we essentially begin and end each day. Often, what happens in the bathroom will set the tone for what will happen the rest of the day. For many creative people, the best ideas come to them in the shower. It’s that sacred space where you can also rehearse that big presentation or a job interview. Here we have a list of the best bathroom accessories available at great prices at the Amazon deal of the day.

8 Bathroom accessories to uplift the look of your bathroom:

Scroll down and take a look at these bathroom accessories that not only have great utility, but will also enhance the look of your bathroom.

This stainless steel towel rack is heavy, superior and much sturdier than any other folding towel rack. It has a nickel chrome mirror finish that is built to resist daily scratches and avoid leaving fingerprints. Constructed with high grade stainless steel, it ensures quality and longevity. The top shelf holds your toiletries and bath products while the convenient adjustable 4 hooks hang your robe and towels. It features a swivel towel bar and adjustable 4 towel hook designs. It is space saving and keeps the towels neat, but also seamlessly matches any style of decor.

Price: Rs.5149

Deal: Rs.1799

Add a vintage and antique touch to your bathroom with this soap dish. Designed with a bronze, aluminium material, it has advantages of environmental protection, durability and easy cleaning. It provides convenience and space saving, and increases the storage of your soap. It will also spruce up the look of your bathroom. Packaging of this soap dish holder includes fitting materials and a tube of strong adhesive glue. This product can be fixed by using screws as well as by using the drill-free adhesive glue, both are provided along with the product.

Price: Rs.2499

Deal: Rs.854

This soap dispenser pump is made up of standard quality ABS plastic material. It can be used at your convenience as it serves multiple purposes. It can be used as a hand wash dispensing machine, lotion dispenser and a shampoo dispenser. The metal liquid soap dispenser machines usually spoil the stored liquid but this plastic dispenser hand wash is perfectly safe, clean and convenient. It has a normal box-fit-lock mechanism and can be simply refilled as and when needed. The locked body of this hand wash dispenser prevents foreign particles from entering in and you will always get to use untouched drops of your stored liquid.

Price: Rs.1349

Deal: Rs.521

These floating shelves are made of high-quality stainless steel, handy shelf design with protective guards and towel holders. It is highly durable with a bearing capacity. In the kitchen, this handy bathroom shelf can be used to put seasoning bottles, the towel holder can be used to hang towels or kitchen hooks to hang kitchenware. In the bathroom, you can use it to put toiletries on storage shelves, such as shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, and hang towels below. This double layer shelf is great for utilising various spaces, you can use storage shelves to tidy up your bathroom with ease. It is also great for organising your toiletry, hair care supplies, make-up, bathroom accessories and many more.

Price: Rs.3999

Deal: Rs.1165

Made From 100 percent high quality polyester yarn these bath mats will add a super-soft feel and comfort. Made with fine denier thread, they have excellent water absorption capacity and dries faster. These mats will protect your feet from the cold floor after shower, be it in the bathroom or inside the living room. The anti-skid rubber latex backing feature keeps the runner in place even in a wet condition.

Price: Rs.749

Deal: Rs.284

This glass shelf is made of durable 8 mm transparent glass and its clamps and railings are made up of heavy duty brass which are scratch resistant and rust-proof. It can be fixed easily in the corners of your kitchen, bathroom and living room. This is an overall special, trendy and classy design with a simple, modern, and Nordic style. It can save your bathroom/kitchen/living room space to the maximum, making small and necessary things well organised and orderly stored which will create a comfortable space. This package includes 3 pieces of Glass Corner Shelf and fitting material for wall mounting to store extra soaps, toiletries, shampoo/perfume bottles, modem Wi-Fi/routers and set top boxes according to its applicability.

Price: Rs.2298

Deal: Rs.999

This exquisite mirror cabinet with a large storage capacity will keep your bathroom essentials complete and well organised. The spacious five compartments inside offer ample space so that you can store all your personal care products. This cabinet will make your bathroom complete and well organised. It has five compartments and a brush holder in the door which allows you to store all your bathroom essentials at one place. It has a very attractive design that matches perfectly with the interior of your bathroom.

Price: Rs.5000

Deal: Rs.1612

This self-adhesive wall shelf will help you organise the clutters to make your bathroom, kitchen, dressing room neat and tidy. It can be wall-mounted on a smooth and polished surface like ceramic tiles, glass and mirror. This package contains 2 pieces of corner plastic bathroom shelves, 2 soap cases and 4 self-adhesive hooks. It is super easy to wall mount using peel and stick self-adhesive wall stickers hooks. No drill and no nails required.

Price: Rs.1699

Deal: Rs.399

The aesthetics of your bathroom can set a tone for the rest of your home. Lastly, the bathroom offers that momentary space of solitude as well as a great place to unwind from the stresses of the day. Hence, it is vital that your bathroom looks and feels refreshing. So grab these products available at great discounted rates at the Amazon deal of the day before its too late!

