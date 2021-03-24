Amazon Deal of the Day: 8 Branded gadgets to shop from Amazon at a price your never expected

Smartphones to earphones, a day in human life has become incomplete without gadgets. Here are 8 gadgets you always wanted at an affordable price. Check it out!

From waking up to going to bed, we all are dependent on the electronic items surrounding us including phones, tablets, speakers and so on to make us live a productive life. Since the pandemic has turned our homes into office the necessity to own gadgets that help you find a work-life balance has become important. On today’s deal of the day, we bring to you a list of 8 branded gadgets from Amazon that you can buy at a price you never expected. So scroll down and make the most of today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is easily portable and very comfortable to use. With a full metal, unibody design for a stylish look with enhanced durability, it is weightless and makes multitasking smooth and easy. The tab has got high-speed performance and good storage for a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Price: Rs 16,500

Deal of the Day: Rs 14,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

This dashing watch comes with a bigger customizable screen and a fresh new look. It gives you precise health insights when you need it and is super-customizable. Choose from tough stainless steel or lightweight aluminium body design, and personalize with a wide assortment of straps, to get a look that’s just perfect.

Price: Rs 31,990

Deal of the Day: Rs 24,490

Apple iPad Mini

Apple iPad mini brings to you a whole new experience with its light design, 10-hour battery life and incredibly fast performance. Take notes, sketch and many more with ample pixel density. If you want something portable, yet extremely powerful, then this iPad mini is your best bet. Trust us, it outperforms a lot of laptops as well in this price segment.

Price: Rs 48,900

Deal of the Day: Rs 44,900

boAt Airdrops

Airdrops 171 offers a playback time of up to 3 hours in earbuds & 10 hours in a charging case and earbuds get charged to 100% in 2 hours. It has an IPX4 marked water & sweat resistance and has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS. What more can we ask for?

Price: Rs 5,999

Deal of the Day: Rs 1,499

boAt BassHeads 225 in-Ear Wired Earphones

These polished metal earphones are designed to give you an experience that no other brand can match. It has an incredible sonic clarity with ‘Super Extra Bass’. With tangle-free flat cables, you are expected to be hassle-free and the headphones feature 10mm drivers, which gives you a clear sound with that thumping bass.

Price: Rs 1,290

Deal of the Day: Rs 599

boAt Speaker with Power Bass

This handy speaker produces a very decent amount of bass, crystal sound and can go extremely loud that makes this a little beast. It is water-resistant and shockproof to suit your active, outdoor lifestyle. Grab one and take it with you when swimming, camping, hiking, cycling, drifting and more.

Price: Rs 2,999

Deal of the Day: Rs 1,199

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

This 5.4-inch magic box is the new Apple iPhone mini. With the A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, the phone performs more than what you expect it to. It supports MagSafe accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging and has a super retina XDR display, the ceramic shield that’s tougher than any smartphone glass.

Price: Rs 69,900

Deal of the Day: Rs 67,100

Cordless Ultra Groom Pro Styling Kit

This daily use men’s set comes with a beard trimmer, nose trimmer, precision trimmer, 3 length body hair trimmer, foil shaver head, adjustable combs, docking station, cleaning brush and charging adaptor. Say goodbye to imperfect lines and untidy beards with a grooming kit that takes care of every need and look as sharp as possible every day.

Price: Rs 2599

Deal of the Day: Rs 1799

