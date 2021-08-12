Amazon Deal of the Day: 8 Discounted kitchen products for those who just moved out from your parent’s home

Living alone can be very exciting and exhausting at the same time. Well, you get so much freedom to do whatever you want to do yet there is half of your heart yearning for your mother’s home-cooked food and dad’s pampering. But growing up is hard. You gotta let go of certain things to get other. On today’s deal of the day, we bring to you pocket-friendly kitchen products that will help you get through this phase of living alone in a more fun and easy way. These deals are limited only for a day so get your hands on them and make it yours right away!

Combat Chopper

Chopping and grinding vegetables are one the hardest and time-consuming tasks in the kitchen and it also has to be done on an everyday basis. This chopping tool will get your necessary ingredients chopped in uniform perfection in no time so you don’t have to waste your tears cutting onions.

Price: Rs 495

Deal: Rs 229

Clip Sealer

Instead of spending money on several airtight containers, this plastic bag sealer will help you save storage space and also keep your potato chips, snack bags, bread, coffee bags and frozen food bags, etc. sealed without spoiling after every use.

Price: Rs 160

Deal: Rs 75

Silicone Pinch Grip Mitten

Living alone, you really don’t want to burn your hand doing silly cooking things. Always take precautions and get your hands on these cute mittens while grabbing the trays from the oven or when holding hot pots.

Price: Rs 450

Deal: Rs 190

Food Processor

To ease your chopping, slicing, mincing and shredding activities in the kitchen, this chopper tool is a kitchen must-have. Featuring a one-of-a-kind dual-speed design, this manual chopper can perform a variety of other tasks with relative ease and minimal effort.

Price: Rs 1699

Deal: Rs 549

Electric Kettle

From preparing midnight maggie to hot tea in the morning, a kettle can help you in ways you’ve never thought of. The single touch-lid locking mechanism ensures an energy-saving quick seal to prevent steam from escaping and water to boil in no time.

Price: Rs 1245

Deal: Rs 748

Adjustable Scale Measuring Spoons

Cooking new dishes with your cookbook on the side but confused if you’re taking the right amount of ingredients as mentioned? Well, this one spoon can help you sort out all the measuring problems. Slide the spoon back and forth and get the right teaspoon or tablespoon amount precisely.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 199

Fridge Organizer Set

There is a high chance that opening your fridge door will lead to everything inside falling out all at once as there isn't more space in the cluttered fridge. With these organiser sets, you can create extra space to store your essentials and also make your new refrigerator look more organised.

Price: Rs 425

Deal: Rs 299

Cookware Top

This is a great cooking product for boiling milk, making tea, rice, ghee, pasta and soups. It keeps your stovetop clean from messy boil overspills and saves your dish in preparation. Its cool touch technology makes it easy to handle and clean.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 499

Never again worry about how you will manage the kitchen duties all alone. Get these chic, useful products to help you out!

