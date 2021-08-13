Amazon Deal of the Day: 8 Products you must have in your home if you hate noisy ambience

A peaceful ambience at home is all that we crave. With home-schooling and work from home leading to business meetings being held at home, silence and a quiet atmosphere has become our prime priority. If you are looking for products that won’t disturb you with silly noises and clitter clatter sounders, then here are 8 home improvement products at discounted prices. Get them right away and create the peaceful environment you always wanted. Let’s not awaken the sleeping baby or create mental torture to our elderly parents with unavoidable noises. Scroll on and shop the products from below to sort out all your noise-related problems at home.

Silica Gel Bumpers

These anti-slip bumpers are flexible and have a durable softness to keep you from getting startled at the slamming doors and cabinets. You can stick it on the cabinet, drawer or door or even furniture to minimize noise.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 369

Adhesive Felt Pad

Stick them on your furniture, daily-use plastic chairs and tables, so you can slide them without creating any noise or scratch.

Price: Rs 395

Deal: Rs 369

No-Sound Ceiling Fan

Nothing can give you a terrible headache like the horrible noise of your ceiling fan. It’s high time to upgrade that old one with this premium fan that creates no noise but just cool air.

Price: Rs 7499

Deal: Rs 5599

Noise Cancellation Headphones

This noise cancellation headphones from JBL is the perfect pick for work from home hours and it also comes with an inbuilt mic to get your job done without any fuss or external disturbances.

Price: Rs 9499

Deal: Rs 5699

Silicone Utensils

One of the noisiest spaces at your home could be the kitchen where the metal and steel utensils keep creating reverberating sounds that can test our patience. Switch to silicone utensils to avoid this unnecessary clitter-clatter sound created by plates and spoons.

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 1049

Silicone Pot Holder

Apart from protecting your tables from scratches, silicone pads also make sure not to disturb you with the slightest noise of plates and bowls clanging on the table.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 450

Writing Surface Pad

This sleek writing pad comes with a soundproofing coaster that saves you from coffee cup rings, table top scratches and provides a comfortable and smooth working space.

Price: Rs 2799

Deal: Rs 1199

Rack Holder

To avoid the clinging of utensils and the ear-deafening avalanche of pots and dishes, keeping them organised helps. This way, you can pick them up easily and also don’t have to search for the right one in the heap of utensils you have.

Price: Rs 2499

Deal: Rs 899

Fix your home with these products to sort out the noisy ambience you live in.

