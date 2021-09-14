Amazon Deal of the Day: 8 Whimsical home decor products you need if you think normalcy is boring

Home decor has become a thing these days. It’s a matter of class to amp up your home with pretty showpieces and elegant artistic products to create a whole new experience of ‘home’. As the pandemic tied us down to our houses, we have found a new profound love towards our abode. The need to vibe it with our whimsical sense of aesthetics has become important. So here are 8 products from Amazon that are a must-have to revamp your home with a quirky fun spirit and chuck out that boring vibe of normalcy.

Contemporary Clock

Still owning that boring wall clock which shows the time but not the value of it? Well, check out this designer number that’ll inspire you to explore, ride and travel. This beautiful wall clock is made up of wood which gives your home wall a vintage look.

Price: Rs 2799

Deal: Rs 2140

Human Faces Statue

This three-set human face dipped in brass gold colour is an interesting addition to your home decor items. It adds a simple and visual enjoyment to the home and is definitely a great gap filler for your empty shelves.

Price: Rs 2799

Deal: Rs 1199

Remote Stand

If you are tired of misplacing your TV and AC remotes and spending hours searching for them, get this creative remote stand that is both useful and pretty to look at.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 445

Fairy Lights

A warm-toned mini LED lights are always an exciting choice of decor lighting. The bumblebee lights not only suit indoor bedroom, living room garland decor but also can be used as outdoor garden decor lighting.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 385

Hanging Glass Vase

This handmade transparent vase can be placed with or without artificial flowers as a showpiece to add a bohemian touch to your rooms or garden area. It’s also a great gifting option.

Price: Rs 798

Deal: Rs 399

Quirky Cushion

This colourful owl design cushion is a peppy number that’ll suit your whimsical sense of aesthetics and adds a fun spin to your living room.

Price: Rs 695

Deal: Rs 556

Brass Towel Hanger

Setting a luxe antique vibe that’s both creative in design and useful in functionality, this brass towel hanger featuring a flying horse also known as the Pegasus is a great home decor item.

Price: Rs 2495

Deal: Rs 1545

Door Sign

This wall hanging door sign comes with a funny quote and is something that’ll put a smile on your face on regular boring days.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 325

Grab them all right now and give your home a quirky spin!

