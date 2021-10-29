Amazon Deal of the Day: Add life to your home decor with THESE chic flower vases

Home is the most comfortable place where we can be our true selves. To amp up this place in the most beautiful way possible we need accessories and decor items that’ll bring on the fun and lively vibe. Flower vases are one the most important decor items that can be used not only in your home but office too. It brings cheer to your gloomy life and also sends out positive vibrations. Here are handpicked 5 flower vases that you can use to adorn your home and add life to your home decor.

Metal Brass Flower Vase

Firstly, we have a traditional piece that’s stone studded with a golden glossy finish. This brass metal flower face is a stunning and luxe-looking choice to impress the guests. Place it on the welcome table, dining area or in the drawing-room with some fresh flowers for the most amazing centerpiece.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 715

Ceramic Flower Vase

Ceramic products are always a classy and easy choice to amp the look and feel of your home. This pure white contemporary design vase can be a great gifting item and will go well with your home’s interior design.

Price: Rs 1100

Deal: Rs 850

Two Sides Open Flower Vase

With the simple but eye-catching design and unique metallic brown colour, your little flowers will pop out even in the dull corner of your home with this vase that adds a touch of rustic charm to your surroundings.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 269

Cycle Shape Flower Vase

This quirky vase is a perfect pick to decorate children’s space and also you bring a happy vibe to your home or office. This elegant looking piece will be a great addition to your home decor.

Price: Rs 1099

Deal: Rs 399

Antique Flower Vase

Made with one-piece iron, this beautiful golden vase will add an aesthetic touch to your home with its antique design and minimalistic yet contemporary look.

Price: Rs 1200

Deal: Rs 469

