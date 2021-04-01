Amazon Deal of the Day: Easter Special: 6 Decor products to shop from Amazon to make your home Easter ready

Easter is right around the corner. Hurry up and shop these 6 colourful easter decor items to adorn your home in the prettiest way.

Easter calls for good food and fun time with family together. And to enjoy this togetherness at your home, shop these 6 easter special decor items from Amazon. Easter bunnies, eggs to toys for your kids, get all of them at a lesser price in today’s Amazon deal. Make your home more colourful and vibrant and enjoy the season in its fullest form. Scroll down and start shopping!

Easter Bunny

This super-soft Easter bunny is the perfect size for any Easter basket and holds its own fuzzy yellow chick basket with adorable embroidered face details and colourful plush eggs inside. You can place them anywhere you please and we erasure your children are gonna love it.

Toddler Toy

This educational easter egg toy is like a real egg size that makes it perfect for their little hands to grasp and play. Kids will love cracking these egg toys open to discovering a unique colour and shape combination, then putting ‘em together again. Ideal for 18 months to 6-year-olds.

Wooden Fake Easter Eggs

These wooden eggs are a perfect decor item on which you can also draw and personalize to your own choice of style. Wooden eggs can also prevent naughty kids from smashing real eggs.

Easter Cards

Easter cards would be perfect for holiday greetings to your friends and family and great party invitations. You can also add them up in the Easter basket for gifts or also play along with your kids doing Easter DIY craft projects with the cards.

Easter Decorations Banner

Holding an Easter party at your home? Here is what you need- a welcome banner with an Easter theme. You can hang them anywhere you like easily. After the party, just take them down and roll them to store in a dry place for next year.

Easter Hanging Bunny Ornaments

Another interesting and funky easter decor item is these hanging bunnies which come as a set of 10. The colourful colours imply that spring returns to the earth and everything is revived to add up to the atmosphere of Easter.

