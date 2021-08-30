Amazon Deal of the Day: Give your home a modern vibe with THESE 7 home decor products

Home is the only place where we can fearlessly be our true selves. It's synonymous with comfort and care and we always have the best people in our lives and the best things in the world in our home. It’s important to upgrade your home’s style from time to time to keep it lively and fresh rather than dull and boring. On today’s deal of the day, we bring to you 7 stylish home decor and furnishing products to cheer up the spirit of your abode and give it a modern vibe.

Contemporary art printed cushions

In multiple muted shades of pleasure, these satin cushion covers will be a great addition to your living room. The contemporary art printed on them gives your home a superior and ultra-modern look.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 499

Buy Now

Table Runner

A house becomes a home with products and elements that soothe the eyes and make you feel more comfortable. This cotton jacquard table runner does exactly that. It's pretty to look at, adds to the aesthetics of your home and also makes sure your accessories can lay elegantly flat avoiding bumpy tablecloths or even spilling drinks.

Price: Rs 1399

Deal: Rs 849

Buy Now

Table Mat

This pastel blue table mat comes in a set of 4 and protects your dining table from water spills, heat, stains and scratches.

Price: Rs 749

Deal: Rs 474

Buy Now

Faux Silk Curtains

If you love minimal designs and simple creations, these blackout thermal curtains are indeed a must-have option that’s useful and also elevates the charm of your home.

Price: Rs 1748

Deal: Rs 948

Buy Now

Cushioned Chairs

These sleek ultra-stylish chairs made of natural beech wood bring a warm feel to your home. Its cushions seat comes in a modern patch worked design that goes well with every home’s interior. It's designed in such a way that the chair supports your back and causes no body pain.

Price: Rs 7999

Deal: Rs 4499

Buy Now

Bolster Cover Set

Bright yellow numbers instantly create optimistic and happy vibes around the home. It also is a winning colour to create contrast and colour block your living space and make it more lively. These beautiful bolster cover sets can be an interesting element to add a fun look to your home.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 674

Buy Now

Standard Throw

This throw blanket is constructed from high-quality soft chenille and features a stylish tassel fringe detail. It’s a versatile piece that can be used as a cover for your couch or a lightweight blanket in the chilly winters and even as a decor element.

Price: Rs 1799

Deal: Rs 999

Buy Now

Get these fun home decor items and give your home a luxe modern vibe.

Also Read: Krishna Janmashtami 2021: 6 Last minute products you need to celebrate the day in a auspicious way