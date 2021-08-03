Amazon Deal of the Day: Kitchen organisers you need to declutter & revamp your cooking space

Who doesn’t love food? As a matter, most of us live to eat! But cooking is not a cup of tea for everyone and the kitchen is never the happy place for all. It's the condition of the kitchen after cooking with leftovers all over the place, masalas and spices spilt here and there and sometimes we end up losing spoons, knives and plates in the mess that we created. Searching for the lost bowls and other kitchen utilities the next day becomes a routine. If you hate this whole tedious process, all you need is to amp up your organising skills with these 6 space saving kitchen organisers that will keep your tools and kitchen accessories in place without creating much fuss.

Knife Storage Drawer

If you are clumsy and forgetful like me then there are high chances that you keep placing your knives at places you don’t remember again. This way you not only end up buying new knives every time by losing one but also spending more unnecessarily even without you knowing it! These knife blocks are designed for safety, even your keenest blades safety sheathed from tip to hilt.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 429

Buy Now

Cabinet Door Kitchen Towel Bar

If you are tired of the mess and clutter around you, use this space-saving tool bar to hang your items easily using the space on your doors.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 139

Buy Now

Dish Drainer and Drying Rack

With water and satins everywhere, the vibes of your kitchen could never be pleasant. To set the ambience right and also to keep in mind the cleanliness, this dish drainer provides space for you to keep your freshly washed utilities to drain and dry, keeping the kitchen clean and dry.

Price: Rs 800

Deal: Rs 409

Buy Now

Storage Box

This self-draining storage box is an essential tool in the kitchen as it can neatly organize your tableware. It looks classy and also helps you grab your spoon, forks or chopsticks easily without running around the home searching for it.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 549

Buy Now

Heavy-Duty Pan and Pot Organizer

This organiser tool stores skillets, pans, pots, griddles, dishes, trays, and more vertically and horizontally, perfect to declutter your kitchen by keeping all your pots and pans neatly organized at all times.

Price: Rs 2100

Deal: Rs 499

Buy Now

Spice Rack Set

Still storing your spices in the same packet you got them in? A spice rack will help you sort many problems you never knew you had! This spice rack has a 360-degree revolving feature which helps to find the desired spice more quickly.

Price: Rs 1599

Deal: Rs 749

Buy Now

Get these products before the deal ends and save money and save space in your kitchen and make it a happy place.

Also Read: 5 Tips to remember for choosing the right bridal dress for your monsoon wedding