Amazon Deal of the Day: Top picks for your home under Rs 299

Home is where the heart is and to amp up the spirit of our hearts, we need to revamp our home. On today’s Amazon deal of the day, we bring to you useful products for your home just under Rs 299. These daily use products include home decor and improvement products to amp up the festive spirit of the season as well as to clear the mess in your house. So take your cards out and start shopping to get them all at deal breaking prices right away.

Wallpaper

Empty walls are a sourcing of boredom and unpleasant vibes. This decorative damask floral pattern self-adhesive pvc wallpaper is ideal to decorate the wall of your bedroom, living room, hall or kitchen.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 188

Buy Now

Buddha Monk Statues

These cute show-piece decor items add a fun spirit to your home and also act as a gap-filler in your empty showcases, desk and window racks.This buddha figure is having detailed handwork, is made of polyresin material and has the beautiful handwork of skilled Indian artists.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 275

Buy Now

Anti-Drip Set Toilet Bowl Cleaner

A cleaning set is a must have in every household and this special one with anti drip technology is easy to use and super handy. The bottom is equipped with a drip-proof cover to prevent water from falling on the floor.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 169

Buy Now

Snowflakes Led String Light

Christmas is almost here and it's high time to decorate your home and light up the tree. This pretty snowflake design matches the festive vibe and is an excellent decor product to revamp your home.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 249

Buy Now

Garbage Bags

An everyday essential to take the trash out of your home without causing any fuss. These black coloured garbage bags with bottom sealing prevents any leakage and seal in the smell and odour.

Price: Rs 500

Deal: Rs 189

Buy Now

Also Read: Snatch these best selling cameras and accessories at seriously appealing prices