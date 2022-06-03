Amazon Deals: 8 Household products under Rs.3000 for a monsoon ready home

The monsoons are a little early this time but we have no complaints. A break from the hot, scorching sun was much-needed. The pleasant monsoon winds and the soothing monsoon scent is something that needs to be enjoyed at the fullest. After all, you just cannot have the best monsoon experience without the right aesthetics. Here, we have a list of 8 products on the Amazon deals that you can welcome into your home which will make this season all the more fun and enjoyable. After everything that we have been through in the last year, we all deserve to feel a little relaxed and a little pampered. So add these affordable products to your cart right away and enjoy the best monsoon experience.

8 Products to prep your home for the monsoons:

Scroll down and take a look at the best household products to prep your home for the monsoon.

The feeling of swinging on your balcony as you watch the monsoon rains fall, is an uncompared experience. Hang this jute swinging chair near your window or in your balcony and indulge in a solid monsoon experience. It will add just the right vibe to your house and is also very comfortable. It is easy to hang and sturdy enough to take up heavy weights.

Price: Rs.9999

Deal: Rs.2698

Add a soothing and relaxing aura into your home as you enjoy the sound of the rain with these scented candles. A scented candle has the ability to instantly uplift the aura of your house and make the atmosphere relaxing. These aromatic candles are exquisitely handcrafted to add a calming vibe to your house. They come in 4 appealing scents - Turkish vanilla, French lavender, California rose and Indian Cinnamon. They are smokeless, dripless and dispense a soothing aroma till its last flame.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.385

Upgrade the look of your living room or bedroom in an instant with this shag carpet. This handmade carpet is crafted from a super soft microfiber pile that provides one of the most plush feels. This monsoon, step into comfort with this soft and fluffy shag rug and you may just find yourself spending more time relaxing directly on this rug! The modern style of this rug will also give your room a contemporary accent.

Price: Rs.9999

Deal: Rs.2699

The worst part about the monsoons are the creepy crawlies and the mosquitoes. Now get rid of them with this net canopy. This round net canopy will prevent mosquito bites by stopping mosquitoes from entering the canopy and it also provides sufficient air ventilation inside the canopy, making it extremely comfortable. To top it all, it will also give your bedroom a royal, vintage and romantic feel.

Price: Rs.999

Deal: Rs.404

The rainy season often makes us feel super sleepy and gloomy. Hence, getting a good sleep is very crucial. Now get a goodnight’s sleep with this cooling gel memory foam pillow which absorbs any extra heat away from the heads to ensure a cooler, refreshing sleep. This luxury sleeping pillow provides a therapeutic relief from neck pain and you will wake up feeling fully recharged and ready to face the day.

Price: Rs.5999

Deal: Rs.2999

Does the rainy season ever make you want to just sleep in during the daytime but the daylight and car lights outside just won’t let you? Well, these curtains are your saviour. These blackout curtains will block out almost all the sunlight, UV rays and other lights and are perfect for mornings when you want to sleep till late and for your afternoon naps. These energy saving curtains insulate against summer heat and winter chill to balance your room temperature.

Price: Rs.1699

Deal: Rs.499

Add a throw blanket to your living room chair or couch for all those movie nights with your family. If you are someone who needs to feel cuddly and cosy while watching a movie or simply when you are hanging out with your family, you must get this throw blanket for your couch. This throw blanket is made from high quality soft microfiber polyester.

Price: Rs.1999

Deal: Rs.699

Have you ever felt too cold with the AC on and too hot with the AC off and you just cannot find a middleground? We have found the perfect solution to your problems with this soft, cosy and lightweight reversible double comforter that feels like a warm hug on a rainy evening. It will provide you with a rich and luxurious feel and keep you protected against allergens. Now you can cocoon yourself in this cosy comforter and enjoy a goodnight’s sleep.

Price: Rs.2999

Deal: Rs.1149

Monsoons are the perfect time to cosy up in your home and enjoy your favourite food and beverages. After the long, dreadful summer, the monsoons are much-awaited. Prepare your house for the rainy season by making some changes with your home decor. The household products mentioned above are perfect to add a cosy vibe to your home and are available at great prices on the Amazon deals.

