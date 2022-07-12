7 Amazon Echo device bundles to grab from Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

Amazon has released a wide variety of Echo devices since the release of the first-generation Echo back in 2014. These great little devices have been responsible for bringing smart home functionality into millions of homes, and it's easy to see why they are so popular.So here we bring to you 7 Amazon Echo device bundles from Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 that are now available at slashed prices.

Here are 7 Echo devices from Amazon Prime Day Sale:

If you’re overwhelmed by all the Echo devices out there, then we’re here to help. Scroll on and find the best below.

1. Echo Dot (4th Gen) Mandalorian Baby Grogu

This bundle contains Echo Dot (4th gen) and made for Amazon The Mandalorian Baby GroguTM-inspired stand for Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen). The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for a full sound. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.

Price: $41.94

Buy Now

2. Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

This bundle includes Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) and the adjustable stand. Make video calls with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centred. Use Amazon Photos to turn your home screen into a digital frame. Adaptive color helps your favorite photos look great in any light.

Price: $94.98

Buy Now

3. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle

This most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces. It has better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Price: $31.98

Buy Now

4. Echo Dot (4th Gen) Charcoal with Battery Base

“It matches my home furnishings. Love the ball design. Very different but really cool. The sound is beautiful. I love playing music and the tone is great. I'll update if I run into a problem but so far I'm really pleased with this new design, color and sound. Highly recommended.” the review read!

Price: $44.98

Buy Now

5. Ring Video Doorbell

This bundle includes ring video doorbell (Satin Nickel) and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen). 1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC. It is powered by the built-in rechargeable battery or connects to existing doorbell wires for constant power.

Price: $84.99

Buy Now

6. Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

This bundle includes Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen). Eliminate blind spots or dark areas with built-in Color Night Vision and two LED floodlights. Easily hardwire to the outside of your home and connect to wifi for around-the-clock power and peace of mind.

Price: $159.99

Buy Now

7. All-new Echo (4th Gen) - Glacier White

Get your Smart Home started with Ring and Alexa - use your voice to control your lights. Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for a rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room. It’s an energy-efficient, long-lasting LED bulb.

Price: $114.98

Buy Now

Amazon Prime Day Sale is a two-day digital sale event run by Amazon where you can grab listed products at discounted prices. In this article, we have brought to you the 7 best deals on Amazon Echo device bundles that are on offer today. Grab them before it’s too late!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles: