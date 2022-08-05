Unique Home decor items you can find during the Prime early deals in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022
Want to style your home and save money at the same time? Check out the most awaited Prime early deals on these unique home decor items, available now on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022.
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 has already started. It has brought the most popular early deals for its Prime subscribers, which is an additional benefit for early buyers. We have narrowed down some really unique home decor items from the popular brands. All these brands find a place in the top-notch brands category and their prices have been heavily slashed down in the sale. Check out these unique home decor items on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.
Buy These Unique Home Decor Items In Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022
1. Two Moustaches Brass Shankh Chakra Namah Wall Hanging
This mesmerizing Brass Shankh Chakra Namah Wall Hanging is proficiently designed from pure brass. This material has relative resistance to tarnishing, valued for its workability, hardness, corrosion resistance and gives an attractive appearance to the product. With proper care and maintenance, you can keep the beauty of this Brass Wall Hanging last long, use a dry cloth for cleaning.
2. Two Moustaches Ethnic Carved Brass Wall Lantern Diya Hanger Planter Hangers
This handmade wall lantern hanger comes with standard fixing screws. You can use dry or wet cotton cloth to remove dirt. The product is even washable. This beautiful brass lantern hanger will add a rustic old-world charm to your home.
3. ExclusiveLane 'The Warli Tales' Handpainted Terracotta Decorative Wall Plates
This decorative wall hanging available in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is handmade in India by local artisans. It is a terracotta design that is hand painted with multiple colors. The design is inspired by the ‘Tarpa Dance’ of the Warli Community of Maharashtra. The entire artifact weighs a little above 600 gms.
4. Xtore® Home Decor Lucky Deer Family Matte Finish Ceramic Figures
These adorable matte finish figures are made from high-temperature firing ceramics. The surface of the statues is smooth and easy to clean. To prevent slippage, there are anti-skid pads at the bottom.
5. APKAMART Lord Ganesh Dancing Pose Metal Wall Hanging
Bring prosperity, fortune, and piousness to your home by picking this wall hanging of Lord Ganesha crafted with standard quality aluminum. Mount this on your walls or place it in your temple for an ethnic look. Religious wall hangings not only help provide an air of spirituality to your house but also can also be treated as an article to decorate your home. This product is made with aluminum alloy and can be cleaned with a dry cotton cloth.
6. Tied Ribbons Hand Painted & Handmade Decorative Hanging Parrot For Home Decor
This decorative hanging parrot is hand-cast using real crushed stone bonded with high-quality designer resin. It comes with a polished iron hanger and a parrot fit in a slot.
7. ExclusiveLane 'Oasis Radiance' Hand-Painted Iron Hanging Tea-Light Holder
This beautiful hanging tea-light holder is ideal for lighting up your favorite spaces and can also be used as a table tea-light holder. The tea-light holder is handcrafted in iron & the blocks are made of wood. Light diffused from the detailed cutwork forms beautiful floral patterns on the surrounding walls.
With the Prime early deals going on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, you can avail all these exceptional home decor items at discounted prices. Today’s offers are exclusively for Prime members, so hurry now!
