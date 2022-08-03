Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: 9 Tempting kickstarter home & kitchen deals you just can’t resist

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 has been announced, and it is the most appropriate time to fill your home and kitchen with the much-needed products. There are massive discounts already running on home and kitchen products that usually can hit your pockets hard. But with the early offers, you can get the most awaited items at tempting kickstarter deals. We have brought to you this list of 9 such products. We assure you that once you check out the prices, you will dive into the shopping zone and save a lot on every product bought. Take a look.

9 kickstarter home & kitchen deals during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 that will shock you

1. Pigeon Stainless-Steel Inox Hydra 750 Drinking Water Bottle 700 ml Pack of 2

Pigeon stainless-steel bottles are a must-have in your kitchen. These bottles are made of premium food grade stainless steel which is solid, strong, and safe for storing water. The bottles are leakproof, making them completely safe for travel. Its ergonomic design, lightweight and easy grip makes it an ideal choice of water bottle for hiking or other adventures. If you do not travel a lot, even then, these bottles can be used for carrying water to school, offices and other places. With Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 coming up, getting hands on these bottles at exciting discounts can be a fab idea.

Price Rs.795

Deal Price Rs.419

2. Philips EasyTouch Plus Standing Garment Steamer GC523/60

While a regular iron can seem handy and convenient to use, a standing garment steamer is still a more comfortable option for ironing clothes effortlessly. This garment steamer from Philips is capable of removing those stubborn creases that make your clothes look dull. For all the fancy dresses that one can only think of ironing at home, this steamer works like a charm. With powerful 1600W wattage and continuous steam delivery of up to 32g/min, the steamer does an outstanding job at ironing even the most delicate and intricately designed outfits. Moreover, the ironed outfits are ready to wear in less than a minute. The device comes with a garment hanger, fabric brush, pleat maker, adjustable pole, safety glove and support mat that contributes to making the ironing experience simpler and easier.

Price Rs.8,995

Deal Price Rs.7,399

3. AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

AGARO Regal vacuum cleaner is a handheld device that is equipped with multiple cleaning brushes for effective cleaning. It has a 5-metre-long cord that makes cleaning convenient. With its special crevice nozzle, one can easily clean hard to reach areas. This handheld cleaner has a powerful 800W motor with 6.5 kPa suction to bring out dirt and dust forcefully from every nook and corner. Its portable, lightweight and compact design does not make storage a big problem.

Price Rs.2,999

Deal Price Rs.1,574

4. Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 500-Watt Juicer

If you are looking for a premium quality juicer, that is the best time to get one for your home. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is just around the corner, and you can get this remarkable juicer from Philips Viva Collection at striking discounted prices. The device has a compact design with Quick Clean technology, making it a convenient option for preparing juice at home. It has a capacity of creating almost 1.5 litres of juice in one go. By being a proud owner of this juicer, you can be sure to get fresh, delicious juice in seconds.

Price Rs.7,495

Deal Price Rs.6,599

5. Lifelong LLGS912 Automatic Ignition 2 Burner Gas Stove

Lifelong offers this 2 burner gas with toughened glass top at throbbing prices during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2022. It has prime features like ergonomic spill proof design, automatic ignition, anti-slip legs and ISI certification. The 2 burner comes with nylon knobs for smooth and easy operation. There is a 360° multi-directional gas inlet nozzle on the right side for smooth gas flow. It offers heavy-duty pan support to give you a joyful and carefree cooking time.

Price Rs.7,500

Deal Price Rs.1,699

6. Butterfly Curve Stainless-Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker

This heavy-duty stainless-steel pressure cooker is now available at super tempting prices because of Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022. The price of this beautiful piece of cooking ware has been slashed to half during the Amazon Kickstarter deals. The cooker can help you cook food at faster speed and cut down the energy used for cooking. Its storage capacity of 2.4L makes it an ideal fit for a family of 3-4 members. The base is thick, which promotes rapid cooking. It has ergonomic design along with a special lock for unidirectional rotation that makes it easy to handle. There is also a gasket release system included in it to enhance safety.

Price Rs.3,170

Deal Price Rs.1,529

7. Wipro Vesta Electric Egg Boiler with steaming bowl

Wipro Vesta Electric Egg Boiler Machine is a new and innovative device for boiling as many as 7 eggs in one go in a minimum period of time. It comes with a quick, one-touch operation that lets you enjoy a delicious breakfast in minutes. The boiler has a stainless -steel heating plate to evenly heat all the eggs. It comes with a different modes option that lets you boil eggs in soft, hard and medium mode. Just add water as per your need and wait a few minutes, to get ready to eat boiled eggs. The key attraction of this device is its slashed prices, with the early deals going on at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Grab it now to avail exciting discounts.

Price Rs.1,790

Deal Price Rs.999

8. Lifelong Inferno LLIC30 2000 Watt Induction Cook top

Having an induction cook top at home can be a real advantage. Induction cook top is a great alternative for cooking when there is no gas or fuel available. It has a pan sensor technology that works only when the cookware is placed on top. This induction cook top can be used with 7 present menus to make cooking more convenient. With safety sensors, you can be protected against voltage fluctuation. There is also a year warranty provided on the product, which you can avail as and when a defect is detected in the product. You can get this product at super cool prices with the early deals going on at Amazon great freedom festival sale, 2022.

Price Rs.4,500

Deal Price Rs.1,099

9. Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750W Mixer Grinder

When wishing to buy a mixer, grinder at affordable prices, the kickstarter kitchen deals at Amazon great freedom sale, 2022 must be tried out. This 750W mixer grinder, juicer is available at magnificently reduced prices at Amazon sale. It has reliable features like locking system, powerful motor and non-slip feet. Powered up with 220-240V and copper motor, the mixer grinder serves as a super versatile product. The grinder has 4 hardened stainless-steel blades that make grinding smooth. There is a 3 speed control for your convenient use. Altogether, there are 3 jars and 1 juicer jar that comes along with a spatula for multifunctional use.

Price Rs.7,795

Deal Price Rs.3,149

Wish to save more money and still buy more? If yes, then go ahead. These are the best home and kitchen Kickstarter deals available at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022. It is time to upgrade your home with the most amazing products and be easy on your pockets. Remember, the offers exist exclusively for a short period of time, and you should avail them as soon as possible!

