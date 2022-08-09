Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Mind-blowing deals on top microwave brands like LG, Haier and more

Wish to invest in a great microwave that helps you with cooking, baking and all such activities? Then head on to checking this list which has microwaves from renowned brands like LG, Samsung and Haier. While these are the most preferred brands, their prices too can hit like rockets. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is the best time to get hands on these microwaves. The products are being offered at discounted rates, thus perfect for buying. Take a look at these products and decide what suits your home.

1. Haier 25 L Convection Microwave Oven

This microwave from Haier is a suitable choice for small families. It has a capacity of 25 litres and can be used for multiple purposes like reheating, cooking, defrosting and grilling. There is a touch keypad in it that is sensitive to touch. With a child lock, the microwave is safe for homes with kids. Its stainless-steel cavity makes it suitable for food items. The 305 pre-set auto-cook menu helps you cook delicious dishes in a short period of time. You can get it at a discounted offer from the ongoing Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022.

Price Rs. 18999

Deal Price Rs. 15630

2. SAMSUNG 23 L Baker Series Microwave Oven

When looking for a stylish microwave for your kitchen, this one from Samsung is the perfect choice. It has a capacity of 23 litres, which is ideal for small families. You can use this microwave for reheating, cooking and defrosting. It comes with durable ceramic enamel which is super easy to clean. The triple distribution system helps in thorough and even cooking. The glass control panel has 6 essential buttons that help in better controlling.

Price Rs. 12,990

Deal Price Rs. 7,590

3. LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven is a great oven to cook, reheat and defrost food. It also serves as a good grilling oven. The oven has a capacity of 32 litres that suits large families. With tactile buttons, you can set temperature and jog dials for better shelf life. Its special features include 211 Indian auto-cook menu options that let you auto-cook, pasteurize milk and create tasty dishes.

Price Rs. 23,999

Deal Price Rs. 16,149

4. Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven

When looking for an advanced device that lets you cook fast and delicious meals, then this is your top choice. It has a capacity of 23 litres, which is appropriate for small families. The microwave has a rust-free stainless cavity that supports easy cleaning and effective, faster cooking. It is loaded with 800 watts of high power that makes preparing recipes quick and hassle-free. It has advanced heat wave ducts that ensure uniform heat distribution. The auto-programmed defrost and reheat option makes cooking effortless.

Price Rs. 14,990

Deal Price Rs. 10,790

5. LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven

This is a suitable option for large families. It has the power to cook, defrost, reheat and grill food easily. The special features of this oven include charcoal lighting heater, 271 auto-cook menu, 175 auto-cook menu along with a child lock. It has tactile buttons that make setting temperature simple. The device can be useful in keeping the food warm for around 90 minutes. It has a stainless-steel cavity that provides uniform heating. With the 360° degree motorised rotisserie, you can enjoy crispy dishes instantly.

Price Rs. 24,299

Deal Price Rs. 16,499

6. Bajaj 1701 MT 17L Solo Microwave Oven

This is a highly suitable microwave for small families. It can be used for cooking, defrosting and reheating food. The oven comes with a clock that lets you keep up with the cooking time. For heart-healthy cooking, this microwave comes with nutri-pro future. With 5 cooking levels, you can prepare all your favourite dishes. You can choose the power levels and decide the temperature of the food you are cooking. Though it is a budgeted product, you can still get it at a discount of 15% on the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Price Rs. 5,290

Deal Price Rs. 4,497

7. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

This is a versatile microwave oven that lets you cook, reheat and defrost cooking instantly. The oven has unique features like auto-defrost, overheating protection, express cooking along with 101 standard menus. Its timer lets you be aware of the cooking time. It comes with a touch keypad that makes it easy to clean. With the child lock, the device is super safe for homes with kids.

Price Rs.18,890

Deal Price Rs.13,749

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is a great opportunity to save your hard-earned money. It is a sale that is organised in India to celebrate the Independence Day. The sale provides amazing offers on a variety of products including electronics and gadgets like these microwave ovens. This list has the top microwave options that you can find at the Amazon sale. Each of these are available at breathtaking discounts that are usually not available. So start shopping now!

