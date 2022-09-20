Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: 7 Best Work Chairs to Snag from The Early Kickstarter Deals

Whether you are working from home or you have a wonderful desk area at your office, owning a comfortable work chair is utmost important. Managing those 9 hours sitting on an uncomfortable chair can badly ruin your back. So, investing in one of the best work chairs is the need of the hour. And with the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, such chairs are available at tempting discounts. The best work chairs are those that are ergonomically designed, give proper back support, and let you maintain a proper posture for long hours. Here is a list of the top-rated work chairs that you can snag at affordable prices from Amazon Kickstarter deals. 7 Best Work Chairs to Snag at Exciting Prices from Amazon Kickstarter Deals

1. AmazonBasics Mid Back Office Chair The well-known Amazon mid-back office chair is for all those who prefer a well-padded chair that gives a comfy feel all day long. It has a padded seat along with back support that keeps the back in good shape even when you are exhausted. Made with faux leather, the chair looks super stylish and will not be a boring piece of furniture in your home or office. The pneumatic seat-height adjustment mechanism lets you adjust the seat as per your comfort. There are dual wheel casters on the chair to facilitate better movements. The brand is offering this solid chair at almost half the price during the Amazon Kickstarter deals

Price Rs. 11,000 Deal Price Rs. 6,499 Buy Now 2. Green Soul® Jupiter Go Office Chair Green Soul® Jupiter Go Office Chair is one of the top-rated chairs known for its advanced features. Not only it excels at providing comfort but also has superb tech specifications like a 360º swivel, breathable mesh back, and synchro multi-tilt lock mechanism. It also includes features like backrest tilt, pneumatic seat height adjustment, and 50 mm dual caster wheels. What makes it all the more special is its sophisticated style and sturdy base that can take weight up to 125 kgs.

Price Rs. 13,619 Deal Price Rs. 7,300 Buy Now 3. Amazon Brand-Solimo Elite High Back Mesh Office Chair If you are a fan of Amazon’s home brand called Solimo, then you surely wouldn't want to miss out on this sturdy, comfortable, and ergonomically- designed work chair. Crafted with premium upholstery fabric, you can expect good colour stay along with high abrasion resistance. For that sturdy support, the chair comes with a 5-legged nylon base. The brand provides great mobility by installing 50 mm castors. Its other prime features include 3D adjustable arms with TPU pads, adjustable lumbar support, and a synchro tilt mechanism. Furthermore, the chair can take up to 110kgs of load. It is available at a huge discount price during the Kickstarter deals before the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

Price Rs. 15,000 Deal Price Rs. 7,699 Buy Now 4. Da URBAN® Deaver Mid Back Revolving Home & Office Executive Chair

When your desk area is your entire world, then having a comfy chair in that corner is mandatory. One such choice is this one from Da URBAN. Though the internal seat is made of wood, the brand provides luxurious ComfortCore cushions that take up the body shape and give an uplifted, comfortable feel. The seat height is adjustable with a pneumatic adjustment lever, making it all the more convenient to use. There is extra padding on the armrest, seat, and back to assure painless working hours. You can even enjoy appropriate tilt as and when needed, as the chair features a tilt lock mechanism.

Price Rs. 8,699 Deal Price Rs. 4,010 Buy Now 5. Savya Home® APEX Chairs™ Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office Chair An ergonomically-designed work chair that looks decent, is highly supportive, and exceeds the comfort standards is like a dream. Luckily, this dream comes true with this high-back office chair from Savya Home. It is made of copolymer, black mesh that takes the shape of your back beautifully while supporting it. It also has sturdy, plastic armrests that add to your comforting work experience. To make it more user-friendly, the chair is featured with pneumatic height adjustment along with a 2-inch super thick padded seat. Grabbing it from the Kickstarter deals on Amazon is a perfect thing to do as it is running at a huge discount.

Price Rs. 18,000 Deal Price Rs. 4,999 Buy Now 6. Wakefit Office Chair Wakefit Office Chair is one of the best office chairs when it comes to durability and body support. The chair features premium quality mesh that keeps up with air circulation and reduces sweating. It also includes a contour-supporting moulded foam seat that not just feels comfortable, but looks great and is super sturdy. With a heavy-duty metal base, and 50 mm nylon casters, the chair can be trusted for rock-solid support. The back of the chair is quite high, making it suitable for tall people. There are 2D adjustable armrests provided that are loaded with PP pads for enhanced comfort.

Price Rs. 11,799 Deal Price Rs. 8,377 Buy Now 7. Green Soul Zodiac Pro Office Chair If boring black chairs are sore to your eyes, then you must switch to this amazingly stunning piece of furniture. It has a thick moulded foam seat wrapped with upholstery fabric for a comfortable, sweat-free work session. The chair has a unique white-grey colour that makes it stand out from the usual lot. It has a breathable mesh back support that runs high as per the person’s height. For that additional lumbar support, the brand has a movable lumbar support knob that can be adjusted as per the requirements.