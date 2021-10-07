Amazon Great Indian Festival: Give bathrooms contemporary touch with these lavish bathroom accessories on sale

Bathrooms are much more of a thinking space offering solitude. This room of your house is indeed a momentary space to release all your stress and aggression with hot showers or cheerful bubble baths. Bathrooms and their accessories have a greater impact on the mood of the human being. And in this digital and modern era, people strive harder to give a contemporary touch to their bathroom with some lavish accessories.

Scroll Down to see what kind of lavish bathroom accessories Amazon Great Indian festival has to offer.

1. Kohler Cuff Premium Hygiene Jet Spray

Kohler Cuff Premium Hygiene Jet Spray has a chrome polished hose and holder. This hand faucet has a modern design with white colored head and black jet area. It has the ability to blend with any kind of commode or chamber pot. This jet spray has a metal hose for easy spraying and is durable. The smart look of the spray promotes hygiene and compliments all types of bathroom stories that you frame.

Price: Rs. 1340

Deal: Rs. 876

2. Havells Electric Immersion Water Heater

This water heater is an efficient heating element that your bathroom needs. It has a nickel plating for corrosion resistance. Havells Electric Immersion Water Heater is classy by appearance and has a touch protection cover. The elegant and sturdy bucket hook of the water heater is highly appreciated. The power of this bathroom accessory is 1500 watts which makes the product a great heating indicator.

Price: Rs. 795

Deal: Rs. 578

3. Folding Towel Rack with Royal Bathroom Accessories

This combo is a sheer delight for those seeking one- type material bathroom accessories. This Folding Towel Rack with Royal Bathroom Accessories is a set of 5 pieces. It has 1 piece folding towel rack (24 inch), 1 napkin ring, 1 tumbler holder, 1 robe hook, 1 soap dish, and 1 towel rod (24 inch). The bathroom looks trendy, classy and attractive with these accessories. In addition, these accessories are rust-free, corrosion free, and made up of stainless steel with six way mirror nickel chrome plating.

Price: Rs. 4599

Deal: Rs. 1499

4. Glam Glass LED Bathroom Mirror

A bathroom is incomplete with large mirrors and lights. This Glam Glass LED Bathroom Mirror comes with three lighting modes responding to touch. A single touch may illuminate a bright white light, a second touch will illuminate the warm light and the third touch will illuminate a natural white light. When the mirror is wall mounted, it looks elegant and makes the image look real. The mirror has LED lights that in return saves energy. What’s distinctive? This mirror is made in India.

Price: Rs. 8100

Deal: Rs. 3999

5. Backline Designer Ceramic Wash Basin

This wash basin is meant to be placed on the top of a counter. It has a premium quality ceramic construction. It is delicate and has a crystalline glaze. This vessel sink compliments granite, marble, and glass counters. The sleek design will make you drool over its beauty and might leave you in awe with its texture and appearance once placed in the bathroom. The gold colour of the wash basin enhances the bathroom and adds a tinge of royalty.

Price: Rs. 18900

Deal: Rs. 9974

The accessories and the construction of the bathroom plays a major role in showcasing your space of solitude. This momentary area which aids to unwind your daily not-so-required emotions, thoughts, and feelings should be on point. Serving a hygienic function, bathroom gadgets and accessories are given greater importance as much as the home decor. It’s time to savour your bathroom hours with these contemporary and lavish bathroom accessories available on Amazon.