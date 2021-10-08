Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Essential Pooja samagri for this Navratri season

Navratri Season is finally here in all its glory. So, if you want to update your existing pooja samagri at home or start with a new batch, our list of items will surely guide you. From pooja thalis to kumkum danis and incense sticks, these products are superior in quality as well as design, not to mention the minimal prices due to the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. So wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Silver Plated Pooja Thali

Silver is an auspicious metal in our culture. This silver-plated thali set is the perfect alternative instead of the regular silver one and does not even burn a hole in the pocket. The set includes a plate, glass, bowl, bell, incense holder, spoon, mini bowl and jyot holder. Go grab this product now!

PRICE: ₹ 799

2. Octagonal Painted Marble Chowki

This 4 x 4 inch marble chowki comes in a pair of 2. It is handmade and hand painted using emboss work, enamel and stone work. It can be used in Puja rooms to keep puja items, statues and other auspicious things. It is a perfect gift for festivals, weddings or house warming occasions.

PRICE: ₹ 347

3. Double Kumkum Dani

This metal decorative dani looks so good that one might even mistake it for real gold. It would enhance the decor value of the house, office, hotel, temple etc. Great ideas for wedding gifts, anniversary gifts, housewarming ceremonies, birthday gifts, et cetera.

PRICE: ₹ 308

4. Big Diya with Plate (Set of 3)

Diyas are an integral part of our worship and culture. This set of 3 metal diyas come with a base plate to avoid any burns/ mishaps. Not only do they look aesthetically pleasing, they’re made of good quality metal and are long lasting. Go get this product now!

PRICE: ₹ 549

5. Cotton Wicks

This pack of cotton wicks will last you for months owing to its generous quantity and good stuffing. Easy to roll, place and use, get this pack now to make your process of worship easier and more efficient.

PRICE: ₹ 180

6. Incense Burner with Wooden Handle

This brass incense burner comes with a wooden handle and is very pleasing to look at. The curved handle makes for an excellent grip and the main metal set is perfect for putting your dhoop for distributing its smoke appropriately in your room.

PRICE: ₹ 569

7. Lavender Incense Sticks

The value of incense sticks has been known in the Indian tradition from the time of Gautama Buddha in ancient India. These lavender fragrance induced incense sticks have a delightfully gentle scent that soothes and freshens. Go get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 235

