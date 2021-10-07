Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Kitchen accessories for working faster and efficiently

Working in a kitchen can be fulfilling yet overwhelming. It is thereby always advisable to keep a few tricks under your sleeve along with a few accessories that minimise work and improve results. The following list of kitchen accessories, all in good quality stainless steel is here to do the job for you. And that too, at subsidised prices, due to the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. So wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Measuring Spoons Set of 9

Measuring flour and spices can be a daunting task. However, this set of 9 spoons in varying sizes is here to the rescue. The spoons are deep to hold both dry and liquids better without spilling. The rims are polished nicely to avoid any injury. Go grab this product now!

PRICE: ₹ 739

BUY NOW

2. Dough Blender

This dough blender that comes with a non-slip grip is an absolute must have. You can use it to cut butter into the dry ingredients in a more even manner than using your hand, cut up egg yolks for deviled eggs, chop hard-boiled eggs and mash bananas, mangos and other fruits to make breads or fruit bars.

PRICE: ₹ 521

BUY NOW

3. Stainless Steel Basting Brush

A good quality basting brush is a must in every kitchen. The soft, non-slip, stainless steel handle with the removable silicone marinade brush head is resistant to oil and water and can be washed in the dishwasher. This oil brush is also great for BBQ grill roast sauce basting for meat.

PRICE: ₹ 276

BUY NOW

4. Stainless Steel Coconut Scraper

This coconut scraper with steel handle is rotatable for 360 degrees. It helps in getting a stable and firm base on a flat surface while working on it and prevents it from slipping off the surface. These blades are sharp enough to easily scrape off the fleshy inside whites of coconut.

PRICE: ₹ 399

BUY NOW

5. Stainless Steel Peeler

This Swiss Made serrated-edge peeler comes with 316L surgical grade ultra-sharp, rust-free stainless steel double-edged blades, and can retain its sharpness for a long period of time The second edge replaces the first one if blunt. The textured handle is less slippery offering a comfortable grip that reduces strain on your wrist.

PRICE: ₹ 417

BUY NOW

6. Icing Spatula Set of 3

Baking connoisseur? This icing spatula or cake smoothener set is the solution to all your problems. The blades are stouter and will not break easily. The ergonomic and non-slip PP handle aids for easy gripping. The product is flexible enough to move easier when frosting cake. The angled feature keeps your fingers away from the butter on the cake.

PRICE: ₹ 683

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get Navratri ready with these heavily embellished dupattas