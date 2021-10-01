Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Must have Kitchen Appliances

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is just around the corner beginning from the 3rd of October for everyone and early access from the 2nd of October for prime members. Taking account of all the festivals that commence shortly in the due course of this month, it’s advisable to stock up on your kitchen needs and figure out your gifting scenario. Here’s hoping the following list of must-have kitchen appliances will help you choose and save a lot as well owing to the unbelievably low prices. So wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Pop Up Toaster

This beautiful green pop-up toaster with a two-year warranty is easy to maintain and clean. The included dust cover prevents any dust or insects into the slots and the cool wall exterior provides a safe-to-touch experience. There are large variable slots for accommodating different sizes of breads coupled with 8 browning settings which allows you to toast different types of breads.

PRICE: ₹ 1999

2. Food Processor

This star product is the solution to all your kitchen woes. Alongside the main unit, there is a processing bowl, centrifugal juicer attachment and citrus juicer assembly. A multitude of jars namely the blender jar, multipurpose jar and the chutney jar are included in the set as well. The different sizes of blades and the whisker, spindle and spatula complete the package. So go grab this kitchen beast now!

PRICE: ₹ 8499

3. Mini Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

This mini vacuum is a handheld vacuum cleaner which lets you utilise it conveniently and clean your home quickly. Its lightweight and portable design are best for cleaning furniture, upholstery, frames, curtains, books, computers, cars and plenty more. The aerodynamic nozzle design ensures maximum dust suction. The nozzle is designed to help you clean even the most hard-to-reach areas. It is perfect for beginners who’re just trying to get acclimated to the notion of vacuuming.

PRICE: ₹ 1736

4. Hand Mixer Blender

The product is a great helper in the kitchen. Be it for baking a cake or making a dessert, use the hand mixer to simplify your chores. Along with great functionality, it features a very powerful speed control. This stylish cooking accessory also includes a beater injection button for quick and easy cleaning in between recipes.

PRICE: ₹ 649

5. Citrus Press Juicer

Fitness freaks, here’s your moment to shine. This citrus press juicer extracts the nutrients from the pulp of the fruit in the form of a thick and nutritious juice. It also comes with a drip-stop option to prevent juice from dripping continuously and creating a mess. Invest in this juicer and embrace a healthier lifestyle!

PRICE: ₹ 1695

6. Non-electric Water Purifier

This gravity based, non-electric water purifier blocks any bacteria or cysts while passing through and that too, without the intervention of chemicals like Chlorine and Bromine. Featuring a table top design, it has a capacity of 10 litres in which 5 litres can be stored purified and the remaining in the raw water tank. Go invest in this underrated product now!

PRICE: ₹ 1599

