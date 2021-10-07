Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Spilling the tea on teapots under Rs 999

Indians are habituated to our tea sessions. Be it our bed tea, snacks and tea, adrak wali chai during rains or the cutting chai at the stall outside every office, we make it a point to devote some extra minutes of our day to drink tea. Now, if we’re such loyal consumers, why not drink tea in style. And why not serve it in style to our guests and relatives? You too, can make your chai sessions interesting by serving tea in these exquisite teapots. And that too, under Rs 999 due to the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. So wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Half Moon Teapot with Infuser

This craftsy piece is made of heat-resistant glass with a durable protective holder and comfortable grip handle. High-quality glass allows for crystal clear viewing so you can easily brew to your desired strength. The fine stainless-steel filter is perfect for loose leaf teas, keeping sediment out of your cup while developing full flavor brews.

PRICE: ₹ 599

2. Ceramic Tea Kettle Set

This set including a kettle and two mugs is ideal for a high tea in vintage style. The design on this tea kettle set has an ecstatic alternative to your drinking routines. This ceramic product is food grade, microwave safe. Go grab this set now!

PRICE: ₹ 629

3. White Bone China Tea Pot

This minimalist tea kettle is lead-free and non-toxic besides having a modern look with traditional Asian style. The spout is large enough to allow the tea to pour freely without any drips. The surface is coated with a high gloss finish which provides a nice touch and smooth appearance. This product is not only sturdy and durable, it’s trendy and modern!

PRICE: ₹ 599

4. Dark Green Porcelain Teapot

This artisanal porcelain teapot has a generous volume of 500 ml for making 2-3 cups of tea keeping them hot for longer periods of time. With drip-less technology, you can be assured of a mess-free tea time. Functionality, modern design, and unmatched quality come together to make this teapot a beautiful one.

PRICE: ₹ 999

5. Blue Ceramic Tea Kettle

Ranking high in creativity and aesthetic, this teapot is a great gift idea for friends and enjoying different kinds of tea with others when gathering, relaxing, and conversing. The design is blended in hues of white, blue, red and yellow. Use this kettle for quiet afternoon teas in the balcony.

PRICE: ₹ 887

6. Glass Teapot with Infuser

This option is perfect for commercial pantries. Now make a mess free tea for your office. Be it a cold brew like an iced tea, or a steaming cup of tea or a delectable latte- there is absolutely no condensation on the glass and your cup remains dry! The infuser provides more flexibility to control the amount of water and the tea brew time, just enjoy your tea at your preferred taste!

PRICE: ₹ 699

