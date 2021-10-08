Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale: 6 Home decor products that’ll turn on the festive vibes

This festive season is grand and vibrant than last years’ gloomy ones where we were drowning in the quarantine phase. To make things more lively and exciting at home, check out these uber cool and colourful home decor products from Amazon that come with irresistible offers to amp up the festive spirit of your home. From mats to candle holders we’ve got you all things exotic and fancy here! So scroll on and start shopping.

Tealight Candle Holder

Handmade by Rajasthani artisans, these candle holders feature a beautiful design and traditional look that will add to the peaceful ambience as you use it during Diwali, pujas decor and other auspicious occasions.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 314

Buy Now

Black Vase

This terracotta vase can be used in versatile ways and will be an excellent addition to your home decor with its ethnic designer craft.

Price: Rs 1906

Deal: Rs 956

Buy Now

Decorative Mirror

This beautiful hand crafted wall hanging with a tiny mioor in the center is an epitome of beauty. The products of this mud work have gained popularity in the modern world and are used for enhancing the aesthetic beauty of walls and decorative spaces.

Price: Rs 1906

Deal: Rs 956

Buy Now

Designer Kettle

Feel the Rajasthani vibe while serving tea to your guests with this hand-painted kettle which can also be a conversation-starter showpiece.

Price: Rs 2299

Deal: Rs 999

Buy Now

Wood Key Holder

Decorate your home with this beautiful keyholder that features the shape of a peacock feather and reflects artistic brilliance and adds elegance to your decor. You can place this brilliant piece of art anywhere in your house.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 269

Buy Now

Contemporary Rug

This colourful and vibrant rug is a dashing addition to bring on that festive vibes and give your home a fun spin. It's also super useful during this winter.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 395

Buy Now

Also Read: Navratri Special: 5 styling tips to look fabulous in this festive season