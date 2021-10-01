Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale: Look out for THESE 6 kitchen utilities with up to 60% off

The festive season is the right time to shop for products that you have always wanted. This time again, Amazon has come up with an interesting online sale event starting from 3rd October to 10th October with a price drop on products from all categories. While Prime members can get their hands on these offers a day prior, here are a few exciting deals that you shouldn’t miss out on. From everyday use oven mittens to blenders, these kitchen utilities offer up to 60% off on their actual price and we think now is the right time to grab them all!

Kitchen Scale

This Amazon Basics product weighs about 5 kg and is an essential utility that’ll help you know the weights of each kitchen ingredient and also maintain your diet plan. It comes with an LCD screen with advanced sensor technology that delivers quick and accurate responses in ounces, grams, pounds.

Price: Rs 1000

Deal: Rs 799

Hand Blender

Blenders can help you get that perfect cafe like froth in your coffee, make cakes and egg-based dishes and also beats your eggs faster and better than what you can with a spoon. If you are planning to make any special dishes this festive season, a blender is a must!

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 169

Chopper

When celebration calls, guests and relatives walk into your home even without an invite. So to reduce the dreadful hours spent in the kitchen making dishes, with this fastest vegetable chopper that’ll help you get sorted with the most terrifying task of all-chopping!

Price: Rs 400

Deal: Rs 259

Compact Moisture Absorber

This box attracts and absorbs excess moisture from the air in enclosed spaces. In this way, it refreshes your kitchen and will save you from the suffocating feeling. It also clears out the bad odour.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 355

Sandwich Maker

While you are busy with festive-related errands, your kids can make snacks for themselves easily with this sandwich maker. It’s quick and requires little to no effort at all to make crispy and yummy sandwiches.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 347

Oven Mittens

These beautiful olive green mittens with a floral pattern have good heat insulation and softness. It’s machine-washable and comfortable to use.

Price: Rs 450

Deal: Rs 339

