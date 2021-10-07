Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale: Products under Rs 1200 to give your home a festive ready upgrade

This festive week, give your home an upgrade with products that turn on the celebration mode with its aesthetics and functionality. The Great Indian Festive Sale of Amazon is offering great deals on decor products and kitchen utilities making now the perfect time to shop for things that’ll bring the festive spirit home and paint it in fun celebration colours. From diffusers to give a pleasant ambience to wall stickers to give your boring walls a design twist, get them all on irresistible deals right here, right now!

Cool Mist Humidifier

This diamond-shaped humidifier will be a great addition to home decor and purifies air in no time. It’s suitable for indoor and car use.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 729

Buy Now

Tapestry Mandala

The inquisitive mandala print bedsheet can also be used as wall hanging or as a curtain to instantly swift your home’s vibe to the festive style.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

Lamp

This handcrafted wooden lamp can be used as a living room or bedside decorative table lamp or as a night lamp. Its base has natural brown colour and the cream shade contrasts giving it a sheen appearance.

Price: Rs 1749

Deal: Rs 1099

Buy Now

Self Adhesive Sticker Wallpaper

Bring on the celebration vibes with this classy and rich designer print wallpaper that can be easily stuck upon your boring blank walls to amp up the festive spirit.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 168

Buy Now

Toran

Traditional door hanging or toran welcomes the festive season with its full ethnic spirit. This door hanging is suitable for any auspicious event at your home. You can easily hang it to decorate it for festivities.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 168

Buy Now

Glass Jars

Spruce up your kitchen for the festive season with these hexagon-shaped glass jars which makes it easier for you to store things.

Price: Rs 1099

Deal: Rs 449

Buy Now

Also Read: Facial hair removal made easy: Steal facial razors with great prices only at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021