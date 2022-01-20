Amazon Great Republic Day 2022: Hurry now to bring home the BEST washing machine at an unimaginable price

Washing machines lend us a helping hand while doing our daily chores. It is difficult to hand wash every item of clothing everyday and so washing machines have become a must-have appliance. With the increasing technology and smart features, washing machines have revolutionised their way of operations which have been a boon to us. Check out the best washing machine to bring home from Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. Hurry up! The sale bids adieu tonight.

1. IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

This washing machine comes with multiple special features such as an aqua energy, 3D wash system, child lock, laundry add option, tub clean, crescent moon drum, hot wash option and cradle wash. The higher spin speeds helps in faster drying of clothes. It has in total 10 wash programs to serve every necessity of yours.

Price: Rs. 32,490

Deal: Rs. 27,990

Buy Now

2. Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine has a great wash quality and easy to use operations. It has in total 6 wash programs namely normal, quick wash, delicates, soak, normal, energy saving and eco tub clean feature. It also comes with an intuitive LED control panel to spy on the machine while it's on duty.

Price: Rs. 16,800

Deal: Rs. 14,790

Buy Now

3. Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is worth being the best seller. It operates on a digital inverter technology so that you can enjoy a greater energy efficiency experience of the machine. It is less noisy and has a long-lasting performance with a powerful 5 star model rating.

Price: Rs. 21,500

Deal: Rs. 16,890

Buy Now

4. Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

This washing machine will become your everyday bestie due to its powerful inbuilt heater. It has 8 KG capacity ideal enough for doing the laundry of bigger families. In addition, it provides you with the most hygenic wash with 99.9 percent bacteria reduction.

Price: Rs. 43,399

Deal: Rs. 33,490

Buy Now

5. Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine comes to you with a Wobble technology. The magic filter of the washing machine serves in total 6 wash cycles for effective cleaning of clothes. This washing machine will give you an energy efficient washing solution.

Price: Rs. 25,000

Deal: Rs. 18,990

Buy Now

6. LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine is an impressive appliance due to its flawless specifications. It has smart diagnosis, waterproof touch control, baby care washing mode, inverter direct drive motor, foam sensing and removal function for 100 percent washing satisfaction. It also has an inbuilt heater to soak your clothes in warm water and leave them clean as new.

Price: Rs. 46,990

Deal: Rs. 36,930

Buy Now

7. Midea 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Midea 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine ensures a clean and healthy washing environment at your home. The auto clean cycle of this washing machine gets automatically activated during the drain process. This machine comes with 6 washing modes offering you a worriless washing experience.

Price: Rs. 19,990

Deal: Rs. 11,890

Buy Now

8. Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine has in total 9 washing programs. Talking about its appearance, it has a gravity drum or an aquajet pulsator. The ‎‎stainless steel body of the machine is durable and will accompany you for years.The roller coaster washing technology of the machine is something that will leave you in amazement.

Price: Rs. 19,500

Deal: Rs. 16,190

Buy Now

What are you waiting for? Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022 is coming to an end. Make most of it and bring your laundry partner home at an unimaginable price. Now you don't have to worry about your never ending washing sessions because these washing machines are here at your rescue.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.