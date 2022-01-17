Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 8 Multi-purpose products under Rs 800 to simplify storage in your home kitchen

Our kitchens are a mirror to our personality. If you want to know more about a person just have a look around their kitchen and you would be able to find out quite a few details about them. From being a coffee person to a tea lover, everything will be revealed in a matter of a few minutes.

However, these storehouses of our personality are often stuffed with a lot, making storage issues real for us. So, if you, too, are struggling for storage in your kitchen, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is here to your rescue.

Plastic PET Canister Set

This 18-piece container set is the right fit for your kitchen. From spices to pulses, store everything in these air-tight containers. The airtight seal completely locks the flavour of the contents you put in as it does not lose moisture. The taste and nutritive value of the contents remain intact for a long time making the containers very appropriate for storing dry food.

Price: Rs. 1090

Deal: Rs. 499

Revolving Plastic Spice Rack set

This 16-piece revolving rack set is best to store your spices and save space. Place it in a corner and store all your spices together and save yourself from the hassle of looking for spices everywhere in the kitchen. Not only does it save space but also look good in your kitchen.

Price: Rs. 1100

Deal: Rs. 549

Plastic Storage Containers With Metal Finish Lids

This 15-piece container set looks classy and elegant. The set consists of 3 containers each in the sizes of 1500ml, 1200ml, 450 ml, 200ml and 50ml. This beautiful and good quality container set will be your mother’s favourite list of dabbas the moment you bring them home.

Price: Rs. 1700

Deal: Rs. 719

Modular Plastic Storage Containers with Lid

This set of 8 containers with lids is best for storing pulses and spices or even dry food. The containers can be stacked one over the other; space-saving canisters help in organising your kitchen. They come with air-tight lids which makes sure your food stays fresh and moisture-free.

Price: Rs. 750

Deal: Rs. 349

Plastic Kitchen Organizer Rack with Water Storing Tray

Another must-have for your kitchen is this organiser rack which will help you save some space in your already cluttered kitchen. The netted look make sure that the water escapes quickly from the wet items and gets stored in the tray be beneath the organiser rack for no spillage.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 495

Cube Storage Glass Jar

This transparent set of 6 jars is both trendy and space-saving. It is quite handy to operate, and the steel finish transparent lids give a see-through vision of the jar’s content, thereby reducing your struggle of finding out what's in the jar.

Price: Rs. 1070

Deal: Rs. 771

Storage New Print Containers

This 3-piece container set is stackable and durable. It's stylish and handy to use. The air-tight lids promise to keep food fresh for a long time. Not to mention, the containers will look trendy in your kitchen.

Price: Rs. 810

Deal: Rs. 575

Hexagon Glass Jar with Air Tight Gold Metal Cap

This multi-purpose jar with an airtight cap is microwave friendly. It is very useful to replace your plastic masala jars. This jar mouth is wide so, it's easy to operate at the time you clean, store or take out the goods from this jar.

Price: Rs. 1099

Deal: Rs. 425

