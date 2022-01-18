Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 8 Must-have home appliances if you dream of living in a smart home

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale gives you all the right reasons to give your home a smart makeover and live in the house of your dreams. From dishwashers to ACs, choose what you want and bring them home to get rid of the added responsibilities while you continue to work from home for those extended hours.

Here are 10 home appliances that are a must-have.

1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

This split AC with an inverter compressor is energy efficient and has low noise operation. So, for the upcoming summer, freeze your chance of having one of the must-buy summer essentials at the best prices.

Price: Rs. 66990

Deal: Rs. 41980

Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

This front load 7 kg washing machine is smartly designed to save your time and give shine to your clothes. The wrinkle technology makes sure to give you a more convenient experience. It comes with a large LED display and froth control feature, too. This is a perfect match for your smart home.

Price: Rs. 36990

Deal: Rs. 25990

Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

The 330-litre refrigerator is like a gem for your smart home. The alpha steel finish gives it a classy and luxurious look. The multi-door feature adds to the convenience. This refrigerator is fit for a family of 4. Moreover, a heavy discount makes it worth buying.

Price: Rs. 41400

Deal: Rs. 33990

6 Place Setting Dishwasher

This stainless-steel dishwasher is your perfect companion for those winter days when even the thought of doing dishes can send chills down your spine. Be it the heavily soiled crockery or the normal one, this dishwasher has different features for all types. It is ideal for dishes with oil and masala stains. It also comes with water and electricity saving features. The sale price makes it a product worth buying.

Price: Rs. 28699

Deal: Rs. 11499

Solo Microwave Oven

This 23-litre microwave oven is suitable for a family of 4. It can be used for reheating, defrosting and cooking. Easy cleaning of interiors with Ceramic Enamel cavity is one of the features that may want you to get your hands on it soon.

Price: Rs. 10500

Deal: Rs. 6390

Inverter Touch Control Fully Automatic Front Load

This 5-star washing machine boasts of anti-tangle feature which minimises tangles in the laundry by 50 percent. The antibacterial feature makes sure to give you a considerable percentage of bacterial reduction, making your clothes clean and hygienic.

Price: Rs. 38799

Deal: Rs. 29990

Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This economical 198-litre 3-star single door refrigerator in pebble blue colour is ideal for a family of 3. The spill-proof toughened glass is another highlight of this refrigerator as is the cooling fluctuation feature. It also comes with a digital touch feature.

Price: Rs. 17990

Deal: Rs. 15290

1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

This Split AC with inverter compressor boasts of features like Turbo Cooling, Auto Clean and Dehumidifier, among others. The copper condenser coil provides better cooling and requires low maintenance. This is your perfect companion for the boiling summer days. The sale price is another attraction of this product, so get your hands on it before it's gone.

Price: Rs. 48990

Deal: Rs. 32990

