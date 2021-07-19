Amazon Prime Day 2021: 8 Unique products from Indian small businesses that can get you 10% cashback

Before the mega sale event on the 26th and 27th of this month, shop these products from homegrown brands to get up to Rs 150 off on Prime Day.

The Prime Day is not until next Monday but you don’t have to wait to get exciting deals and offers on any products you want. Amazon has declared up to Rs150 off on products sold from local businesses from where you can win 10% cashback on your Prime Day orders. Isn’t that amazing? So, you can start adding everything you want in your cart from today and collect your cashback coupon and redeem them during the two-day annual sale event on Amazon. Scroll down to find some artistic designer products from Indian small businesses that can help you get the cashback coupon for the much-awaited Prime Day.

Laptop Skins

Got a laptop with a boring cover? Here is to turn it into a crazy freak that matches your vibe. These artistic caricature laptop skins are easy to remove and reuse. The flexible film which a Prime Day special launch, helps protect the notebook surface from scratches and smudges, high-resolution printing

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 599

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 599

Blue Bloom Pouch

You can use this pretty floral designed pouch as a makeup kit, travel pouch to fill your toiletries, stationery items, anything and everything. It’s got a roomy inside and a vibrant print on the canvas. It’s also an excellent gift for your friends and parents.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 599

Dabur Honey

With antioxidants, pollen, vitamins and natural minerals, Dabur honey is a must-have in every household. It’s super sweet and healthy and can sort out on your breakfast and evening snacks easily.

Price: Rs 235

Deal: Rs 202

Cotton Cushion Covers

Cushion covers make cute style statements and add to the aesthetic of your living room. It makes your home feel more alive and welcoming. These floral print vintage vibed cushion coves take the less is more route of minimalistic luxury style in making your home look more pretty.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 349

Ceramic Planter Pots

These handmade ceramic pots are the winning choice to add a desi touch to your home as well as to brighten up the room with its glorious designs. The planter pot features rich intricately hand-painted floral designs that are perfect for anyone who loves a lot of greenery around them.

Price: Rs 875

Deal: Rs 699

You can also go a little artistic and shop hanging pots that are super cute and amazing in the shape of a baby elephant with adorable hand-painted designs of honey bees and florals. It can make your garden area and balcony the most amazing place to chill in all day long.

Price: Rs 1095

Deal: Rs 814

Ceramic Coffee Mugs

Exclusive Lane has the best of handcrafted products and this coffee mug set is one of them. It’s pretty, cute and also is the work of individual craftsmen who put their heart and soul into making these designer sets. It’s an ideal gifting item for a housewarming ceremony.

Price: Rs 1375

Deal: Rs 989

Grab the above products right away and get your cashback coupon for Prime Day.

