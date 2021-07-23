Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on Echo smart speakers making NOW the perfect time to get Alexa to your home

Did you always want Alexa and experience the hype around it but if you couldn’t get the smart speakers because of the price tag, now is the time to pounce. Amazon Prime Day is all set to happen on the 26th and 27th of this month. You can shop everything you please at much cheaper prices and this mega sale event might be the only silver lining in our gloomy dark days. To reinvent your home with a touch of robotic twist, Amazon has brought in excellent deals and offers on Echo dot products. There are many combo offers like where Amazon will be selling its third-generation Amazon Echo Dot speaker along with a Smart Colour Bulb at a discounted price of Rs 2,299. But before the big day hits, we can shop these products with up to 50 % off right here!

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

The compact design makes it easier to carry around anywhere. The voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa adapts to your speech patterns and vocabulary and also works with compatible smart home devices.

Price: Rs 4499

Deal: Rs 3499

Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen)

The 4th Echo dot is the number one speaker with improved bass and refreshed design. You can now make your home smarter and use voice to control lights and every other device including ACs, TVs, geysers using smart plugs.

Price: Rs 4499

Deal: Rs 2249.5

Buy Now

Echo Flex– Plug-in Echo

Pay your bills, get news, weather, cricket scores and everything you want at your fingertips without moving from the couch. This plug-in Echo device lets you use your voice to control compatible smart home devices and get help from Alexa in more places in your home.

Price: Rs 2299

Deal: Rs 1149.5

Buy Now

Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock

This stylish white one is an all-in-one Echo product that shows time, outdoor temperature or timers and also comes with a light sensor that automatically adjusts the display’s brightness. You can use it as a standalone speaker or connect it to other speakers to enjoy your favourite songs.

Price: Rs 5499

Deal: Rs 2749.5

Buy Now

Dolby and Alexa

The speciality of this speaker from the rest is that it delivers premium sound powered by Dolby. You can count on it to deliver clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for a rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room.

Price: Rs 9999

Deal: Rs 7999

Buy Now

Give your home a luxe touch and enjoy your life comfortably experiencing the best of it with Echo smart speakers. Don’t miss out on your chance to shop for them today!

Also Read: Amazon Deal of the Day: 8 Home and office furniture you need to revamp and organise your living space