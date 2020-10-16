Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020: The best home decor grabs for you under INR 499

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is back and we are here to give you a list of products that will light up your house this festive season. With amazing deals and discounts, get ready with your wallets and splurge.

The most awaited sale of the year is here and before we run out of deals, we are here to highlight the best grabs for you at this year’s Amazon Prime Day Sale for home decor all under INR 499. The sale lasts for a limited window of time and its best to act quickly and grab your favourite products that have the best ongoing offer.

These are the best home decor grabs for you to light up your house, make sure you don’t spend much time deliberating on it and go to the link and put in your cart right away.

1. Radha Krishna Painting

This abstract form of a framed painting of Radha Krishna is absolutely gorgeous. It will certainly give your house a subtle look and add a festive touch during this time of the year. It can be given as a decorated gift item for Diwali as well.

2. Christmas Glitter Flowers

These flowers are perfect for decorating your Christmas tree or they could be used as party decor for upcoming festivities like Diwali, Christmas and New Years. They’re easy to clamp and look stunning on anything by adding bling to your house.

3. Hexagon Golden Mirror

These acrylic mirror wall stickers can be used as home decor for your living room or your bedroom. The golden frame looks classy and elegant and the mirror adds an aesthetic touch that will illuminate your house instantly.

4. Wall Clock

A wall clock is an essential item for your house decor and this wooden style clock is the perfect choice to add to your home decor collection.

5. Buddha Posters

These paper Buddha posters will definitely add some colour and aesthetics to your house. The pretty and vibrant colours of the painting will enhance and brighten up your house, making it look appealing and subtle at the same time.

6. Ceramic Candle Aroma Burner

This ceramic candle aroma burner does two things at one time, a decorative showpiece item to your house and also as an infuser by adding fragrance oil on top and tealight candle at the bottom. It will give a fresh aroma to your house and make it look stunning as well.

7. Artificial Plant

Having garden aesthetics in your house is never a bad idea as it’s soothing to the eyes and calms your mind. This artificial potted plant is definitely an addition for indoor home decor collection and looks beautiful on your study table or a bedside table.

8. Decorative Lantern

This decorative item can be used as part of your home decor to light up the house during the festive season or could be used as a Diwali gift. The little festive lantern is a perfect choice to add some glow to your house.

