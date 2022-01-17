Amazon Republic Day Sale: 8 Home appliances under Rs 2000 that are the perfect wedding gift

When you think of a newly-wed couple, you often think of them starting a new life together and at times, setting a new home together. A new home would have many requirements, ranging from a bedroom to a drawing room to a kitchen. So, what better option is there than a useful home appliance? They indeed make a perfect wedding gift for a couple.

Here, we have shortlisted some of the home appliances to gift from the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

1. Cafe JEI French Press Coffee and Tea Maker

Price: Rs2500

Deal Price: Rs1399

This fine coffee-making equipment features an amazingly designed French press that ensures ease and convenience while handling. It comes with an efficient 4 level filtration system to give you a pure brew with no grounds. This high-end coffee machine lets you become your own barista.

2. AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner with Power Suction

Price: Rs 5400

Deal Price: Rs 1629

Compact and lightweight, this vacuum cleaner moves easily from room to room for thorough cleaning. With its sleek, contemporary design, the versatile cleaning machine works well for vacuuming stairs, hard floors, and upholstery and for even navigating around the furniture.

3. Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron with Spray

Price: Rs 1745

Deal price: Rs 1399

This steam iron enables the constant high steam output and heats up the iron quickly, so that you get perfect results in a single stroke. This is the best way to give your clothes a professionally pressed look and feel from the comfort of your home. Not only this, but the steam also helps keep the fibres in place for a longer duration.

4. AGARO Prime 800 Watts Garment Steamer for Clothes

Price: Rs1999

Deal Price: Rs 999

This steamer brush is suitable for all the fabrics and clothing. It comes with a removable fabric brush which helps you with bulky garments and distributes better steam penetration across the cloth, thereby, giving it a neat finish. Experience seamless ironing on your clothes with this power appliance.

5. Ultrasonic Humidifier

Price: Rs 5500

Deal Price: Rs1790

This humidifier is built to balance the perfect humidity level in the interiors. You can fill your space with a relaxed feel with its ultrasonic technology that converts water into fine mist to aid against dry skin, cold, and allergies. It is the perfect solution to keep the air moisturized all day long in your rooms.

6. Mini Silai Machine

Price: Rs 3098

Deal Price: Rs 1529

The handy sewing machine is meant to provide home-tailoring comfort. This portable sewing machine comes with double threads, and with a speed control feature, that lets you sew the sleeves easily.

7. Bulfyss USB Rechargeable Lint Remover

Price: Rs 1999

Deal price: Rs 949

Keep all your clothes and fabrics looking new with this lint remover in minutes. This fast-charging device is built with easy to use and travel-friendly technology. What more? This fabric defuzzer can even be used to shave your pet’s hair.

8. Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Price: Rs 2999

Deal Price: Rs 1597

This handy-assistant can be your one-stop solution to deep cleaning. Its compact size allows you to easily carry it anywhere. The bag-less technology of the vacuum cleaner ensures you don’t waste your time cleaning dust collection bags, providing you with a hassle-free experience. Its lightweight and portable design are best for cleaning furniture, upholstery, frames, curtains, books, computers, cars and plenty more.

These handy gadgets make useful and thoughtful gifts that your couple-friends would love.

