Amazon Republic Day sale: 8 Soundbars and speakers designed to enhance your music experience

There’s so much content available now, from free library eBooks to critically-acclaimed TV shows and films, and adding soundbars and speakers can actually turn out to be a great way to enhance your movie-watching experience when you don't have space for a full home theatre setup. It can help improve both dialogue and audio. Music is crisper, clearer, and it simply sounds better with the component.

Here, we bring you 8 soundbars and speakers from the Amazon republic Day sale, that are especially designed to enhance your music experience and help you feel the deep thump and rumble in action-packed scenes.

1. Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL, 160W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Price: Rs 17999

Deal Price: Rs 7999

This soundbar lets you experience a powerful immersive sound that creates a cinematic experience and a concert-like effect at home. It comes with a subwoofer that pumps out thumping bass, pushing you to move to the beat and fully immerse yourself.

2. boAt AAVANTE Bar 1700D 120W 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar with Dolby Audio

Price: Rs 19990

Deal price: Rs 8999

The Dolby Audio in this soundbar takes you into another world of music and cinema with its 3D sound experience. The soundbar is apt for multiple forms of entertainment as it offers different modes such as NEWS, MOVIES, MUSIC and 3D for a true listening experience. The sleek and premium styled soundbar adds to the beauty of your home as much as it adds to the immersive auditory experience.

3. Blaupunkt Germany's SBW100 120W Wired Soundbar with Subwoofer

Price: Rs 12990

Deal price: Rs 5999

This sleek and elegant soundbar is designed to match the ambience of your room effortlessly. It comes with a subwoofer that gives you heavy bass along with loud volume. With multiple connectivity options and modes, this soundbar can offer you an immersive sound experience.

4. Philips Audio SPA8000B/94 5.1 Channel 120W Multimedia Speaker System with Bluetooth

Price: Rs 10490

Deal Price: Rs 8448

Built with an elegant matte finish, these speakers come with a high efficiency subwoofer that boosts the lowest frequencies to give you the ultimate bass experience. They are multimedia speakers which can be easily mounted on the wall. So, sit back, relax and take control of your entertainment with the press of a button on the remote control that comes along with it.

5. OBAGE DT-51 100 Watt 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Tower Speaker

Price: Rs 10000

Deal price: Rs 7199

It is one of a kind of speaker system that makes sure that you catch every instrument even at low volumes. This speaker comes with a combo of bass boost and vocal clarity. You may shake a leg at high volume or enjoy a relaxing musical evening at a low volume. It's a perfect choice for all kinds of listeners.

6. Artis BT-X3 40 Watts Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Sound Bar with Built in Amplifier

Price: Rs 5999

Deal Price: Rs 2699

If you are looking for a more affordable option then Artis Wireless soundbar could be the best option. The sound bar raises the bar of giving you immersive & cinematic sound in an ideal room friendly size. You can enhance your viewing experience with its superior bass & clear sound.

7. Zebronics ZEB-BT3490RUCF Wireless Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker

Price: Rs 4299

Deal Price: Rs 3299

These multimedia speakers come in a glossy design with an LED display with 5 equalizer presets and have an individual volume, bass and treble adjustment. It also comes with a built- in FM radio that adds a vintage vibe to your regular playlist of music.

8. Bass Barrel BB-33 130 Watts 4.1 Bluetooth Multimedia Home Theatre Speaker System

Price: Rs 7000

Deal Price: Rs 5299

This home theatre system will make you fall in love with all types of music genres. It does not limit itself to only reproducing a sound but it also makes you experience every part of its music. This music system will make you groove to its beat like no other.

So, if you want to experience powerful, real and more dynamic sound, then hurry up, and grab your favourite now.

