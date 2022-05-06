Amazon Sale: 7 Best kitchen & home appliances at deal-breaking prices that’ll make your life smarter

Amazon Summer Sale is a week-long digital event where you can grab everything you want at slashed prices. The Amazon sale offers exciting offers on kitchen & home appliances and we have curated the best 7 deals for you to grab from! This summer let's upgrade our home and our lifestyle with prettier products with smarter functions that promise to make our lives easier. From kettles to coolers, find them all below!

Here are 7 kitchen & home appliances from Amazon Sale:

Spruce up your home with these kitchen and home appliances that are a must-have to survive this scorching hot summer!

1. Havells Aqua Plus Kettle

A kettle can be the most useful product in a home or hostel dorm. From cooking midnight maggie, keeping the tea hot to preparing hot dishes, kettles can be of great help in everyday life. This kettle comes with a cool-touch body that does not heat up to protect you from scalding hazards, so you can handle it with ease.

Price: Rs 1298

2. Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop

Still using a bucket and mop? Check out this robot vacuum cleaner that will clean every nook and corner of your home in no time. It also offers automatic recharging and also resumes work on its own. This ensures that you get to sit back and relax while it efficiently cleans your home.

Price: Rs 19,999

3. Philips Digital Air Fryer

With rapid air technology, this air fryer lets you grill, bake, roast and even reheat your favourite dishes. It features an easy-to-use digital touch panel and a 'Keep Warm' function to enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. The unique starfish design ensures evenly fried results without flipping the food.

Price: Rs 9020

4. Induction Cooktop

Let's make cooking more enjoyable with this induction stove. It is an ideal addition to your kitchen as it supports feather touch buttons that can be used to choose your favourite menu or to adjust the cooking time. The unique automatic shut-off feature allows you to cook your food unattended by setting a time for cooking your food.

Price: Rs 1399

5. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard

We need to drink at least 8 glasses of water in a day and especially during this summer when we to raise that number. But are you drinking healthy water that's free of germs and microbes? Why take risk? Get this water purifier that features 7 stages of purification with a high water storage capacity of 6.2 litres.

Price: Rs 13,499

6. Wonderchef Nutri-Blend Mixer

This compact yet powerful machine grinds the toughest of chutneys and masalas thanks to its incredibly high speed. With a powerful motor, beautiful looks, unbreakable transparent jars and awesome performance, this is the blender, mixer and grinder that you need in your home to make your everyday life easier!

Price: Rs 2599

7. Portable Tower Air Cooler

Staying cool and fresh in the summer is now easier than ever with this air cooler! Equipped with i-Pure technology, the cooler uses multistage air pollution filters to eliminate odour-causing bacteria, dust particles, and other contaminants, resulting in a healthy and comfortable interior environment. A must buy product from Amazon Sale !

Price: Rs 9399

Amazon Sale exciting deals on kitchen and home appliances products and this curated list features the best deals that you shouldn’t miss out on! This summer, level up your lifestyle with these useful and smart appliances that will make life a lot easier! Time to ditch the time-consuming traditional products and switch to smarter appliances.

