Amazon Sale: 7 Kitchen tools under ₹999 to make your life easy

The kitchen is the most important part of the home where the most delicious cuisines get prepared. Keeping the space neat and tidy is very important and what’s more significant is the tools and utensils used there. The kitchen requires timely upgrades of kitchen tools to run the room efficiently. Though your mom or dad might not ask for it, now is your turn to surprise them with useful kitchen tools from Amazon Sale.

Here are 7 kitchen tools from Amazon Sale

Amazon sale offers today features everyday kitchen tools at deal-breaking prices. Grab them all before the sale ends tonight.

1. Fruit Chopper

The best way to make your kitchen work easier is to find the right chopper to help you cut fruits and veggies. This multi-purpose kitchen tool comes with an advanced push button which ensures easy and hygienic cleaning. The container can also be used to store vegetables and fruits in the refrigerator. The chopper comes with different kinds of blades for variations in chopping and dicing.

Price: Rs 1190

Deal: Rs 741

Buy Now

2. Spoon Rest and Pot Lid Holder

This cool kitchen tool from the Amazon sale is now available at 56 per cent off. It can offer a new place for your everyday pan lid and spoons and other kitchen utensils. Both sides are designed with grooves, which can drain water easily and not stain your kitchen counters and stovetops.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 398

Buy Now

3. Silicone Kitchen Utensil Set

If you don't like the clitter-clatter sound of spoons and utensils, get this silicone set that's soundproof and also soft and heat resistant. The silicone material can be used for any type of food. It ensures zero heat transfer provides protection against rust and greater durability than plastic kitchen utensils.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 991

Buy Now

4. Hand Juicer

This is the season to drink healthy homemade juices every day. This hand juicer features a patented anti-drip system for clear and fresh juice. It comes with an easy turn handle for hassle-free juicing. The stainless steel filter that deseeds the fruits and vegetables.

Price: Rs 425

Deal: Rs 385

Buy Now

5. Electric Lighter for Kitchen Gas

This upgraded gas lighter has a long flexible neck that easily rotates 360 degrees for different lighting needs. The lighter uses plasma arc technology to reduce the use of harmful butane. It is suitable for lighting candles, gas stoves, fireworks, barbecue charcoal and other outdoor activities like grilling, BBQ, camping and so on.

Price: Rs 1099

Deal: Rs 649

Buy Now

6. Broom Mop Holder Wall Mount

To organise your kitchen space skillfully, this mop holder will be of great help. It's enough to hang your brooms, mops, rakes, rags, dustpans, gloves, dusters and so on. Thanks to the weatherproof design, this broom mop holder even works outdoors or in the shed for your garden tools.

Price: Rs 1599

Deal: Rs 849

Buy Now

7. Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set

Another important kitchen tool is the knife. The right kind of knife helps make your work get done faster and easier. The set of 3 features sharp stainless steel knives with a strong triple-rivet handles that ensure a comfortable, stable and secure grip.

Price: Rs 1200

Deal: Rs 749

Buy Now

Grab these kitchen tools right away if you want to get them at discounted rates from the Amazon sale. Amazon daily deals is an online sale event where you can shop for anything you want at slashed prices. These kitchen tools are curated from the deal sheet providing you with the best deals that you shouldn’t miss out on.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles

7 Kitchen & household appliances

7 Cool kitchen gadgets

7 Best kitchen appliances in India