Amazon Sale: 7 Mixer grinders at discounted prices you MUST HAVE to upgrade your kitchen

One of the most essential kitchen appliances is a mixer grinder. It's the one product that helps you whip creams, make sauces, and juices, or even grind hard substances like spices and grains. In short, if you love food, a mixer grinder is a must in your home! Amazon sale offers a great deal on mixer grinders making now the right time to purchase it. Below we bring to you curated 7 mixer grinders from Amazon Summer Sale that you can count on for happy hours in the kitchen.

Here are 7 mixer grinders from Amazon Sale:

These branded mixer grinders are now available at slashed prices with up to 52 percent off, thanks to Amazon Summer Sale offers. Scroll on get your hands on one right away!

1. Preethi Blue Leaf Mixer Grinder

Whether you are replacing your old mixer or buying a new one, here’s the best choice to grind, blend and mix your food efficiently. This mixer grinder also comes with a flexible lid which helps you to make adjustments to the capacity of the jar. It features a 750-watt inbuilt motor performing at various speeds and saves your expenditure on electricity simultaneously.

Price: Rs 3499

2. Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder

If you are looking for a solution for your blending requirements then this multi-purpose grinder is what you should grab! It comes in a compact setup which is very easy to accommodate in your cramped kitchen space. The base of the mixer grinder is equipped with anti-slip pads to ensure that it does not move about while grinding.

Price: Rs 3350

3. Bosch Pro Mixer Grinder

Designed to deliver high performance, Bosch’s pro mixer grinder recreates the traditional stone pounding effect on dry ingredients to deliver an authentic taste. It also features a uniquely designed blunt pounding blade that makes sure you get the desired taste and texture of food.

Price: Rs 6199

4. Philips Mixer Grinder

With advanced air ventilation & sturdy coupler, this mixer grinder allows continuous grinding even for tough ingredients like black gram dal. Along with specialised blades for the toughest ingredients, it comes with leakproof, food-grade stainless steel jars with a semi-transparent lid that allows you to see the ingredients for perfect consistency.

Price: Rs 3396

5. Havells 4 Jar Mixer Grinder

Havells brings in a choice of best-quality mixer grinders that are built to last long. This one from Amazon Sale is equipped with a heavy responsibility motor and comes with bigger size twist locking for complete hands-free operation.

Price: Rs 3499

6. Usha Copper Motor Mixer

The 4-fin blade helps grind even the toughest ingredient in jet speed and the set comes with a wt jar, dry jar and a chutney jar. The superior copper motor ensures longer life and generates less heat during heavy-duty grinding.

Price: Rs 2540

7. Croma 750W Mixer Grinder

This mixer grinder features 3 detachable stainless steel jars with polished blades for fine grinding. It also has suction rubber feet for stable operation while grinding. It's an amazing pick for normal grinding and you will be surprised by the performance and design. Make it yours at a 27 percent discount from Amazon Sale right away!

Price: Rs 2540

Grab them all right away with up to a 52 percent discount from Amazon Sale offers today. The Summer Sale is valid only till May 8th, so don’t wait for a better time than now! These branded mixer grinders can also be a great gift for your mom for a grand Mother’s Day surprise.

