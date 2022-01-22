Amp up your home decor with THESE cute planters

Clustered homes and cramped apartments have left us with hardly any space to see and adore the greens. Plants, just like puppies, can have a positive impact on human life that makes them not feel lonely. As we have started spending a lot of time in the closed doors of our home, it’s important to bring that freshness of nature home by growing plants. You can use these planters to decor up your home and give a bohemian touch and feel to your abode.

Ceramic Panda Planter

This ceramic Panda head planter can be a cute addition to your study desk. Its bold and 3D design makes it an instant eye-grabbing piece. They make for great gifts for anyone who loves plants.

Price: Rs 695

Metal Wire Based Decorative Plants Stand

You can use this pretty contemporary decor item to spruce up your stairway or halls. The lightweight material and sturdy build make it easy to move around. This planter enhances the interior with its visual appeal which comes in glossy gold colour.

Price: Rs 1799

Natural Jute Plant Bags

Take the sustainable route and opt for jute plant bags to plant your favourite plants and decorate your home. These jute bags give very bohemian, beach vibes that's perfect to amp up your garden area decor.

Price: Rs 939

Owl Shape Ceramic Flower Pot

Handcrafted ceramic pots from Chumbak are always to die for. These cute little pieces will add colours to your home and bring on vibrant happy vibes. The glaze of these planters will surely amaze any viewer with its unbeatable beauty. Create an exclusive decor and don't worry about the maintenance as ceramic pots are very easy to clean and almost free from discolouration.

Price: Rs 699

Gold Metal Contemporary Planter

This dome-shaped planter elevated by unique vertical cage stands is an ideal decor that works best in contemporary themed homes. It is sturdy yet lightweight with welded iron construction for long-lasting indoor or outdoor use.

Price: Rs 699

Office Planter Pot

This layered stand can bring some air and light to your bedroom or office area as it can hold multiple plants. It has an option of rotating the levels which makes it a beautiful piece to own.

Price: Rs 2449

