Appealing takeaways from Farhan Akhtar's Mumbai home

Right from his directorial debut movie ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ to the recent ‘The Sky is Pink- Farhan Akhtar never fails to stun the audience. Moreover, the actor has several titles under his belt including filmmaker, singer, producer, and lyricist and has delivered outstanding work over the years. The Mumbai bungalow of this terrific actor Vipassana exudes grandeur as the 10,000sqft area is filled with warm wooden furnishings, artistic collectables, varied pieces of furniture and unique nooks and corners that imitate his personality. With a perfect combination of earthy tones and artistic upholstery- Farhan Akhtar’s residence is a perfect example of arty indulgence with a touch of personalisation to depict the persona from the décor.

Here, we bring you appealing takeaways from the actor's Mumbai bungalow that might become your inspiration.

1. A cosy living room with tones of tan

The living room is one of the most widely used rooms in a dwelling and therefore it should be updated with lively and neutral tones with super comfortable couches and fluffy cushions so that you can unfurl in peace and that too in style whenever needed. The living room of Farhan Akhtar features a tufted couch in ivory tone accompanied by leather armchairs in tan brown colour. The pink and pistachio cushions and brown tinted rug make the place all cosy and comfortable. What completes the appearance is a dark-hued customised coffee table which showcases his all-time beloved album covers.

2. Earthy dining area blended with a gallery wall

A dining space should gain and gather the guest’s interest and spark conversation. Eye-catchy artwork on the walls, comfortable furnishings and earthy tones amp up the place neatly while providing a homely feeling to your guests. The dining area in Farhan’s home is adorned with a wooden countertop table blended well with chairs and sofas with quirky printed cushions. Lamps of multiple contours and dimensions hung over the ceiling right atop the dining table. The wall is bejewelled with framed pictures, refreshing the space and creating a one-of-a-kind dining room.

3. Artsy corners

If you are looking for an inspiration to lit up a big corner in your home then you can opt for this artsy creative space from Farhan’s abode. Filled with rows of framed pictures and accompanied by vintage pendant lamps, this is one of the most creative and captivating ways to jazz up a corner. It can even work as a studio or working space.

4. Minimalistic bedroom area

Farhan Akhtar’s bedroom is making a statement with minimal yet classy tones and décor elements. The actor’s bedroom highlights a serene and calm combination of colours right from bedding to walls. A combination of neutral hints including white on the walls, grey on the bedding and brown flooring make the living room subtle and elegant. A full-sized mirror on the side of the bed looks stunning and the bare untouched white walls appear oh-so-sophisticated.

Take hints from the interiors of Farhan Akhtar’s residence and twist up your décor into a creative, minimalist yet sophisticated way.

