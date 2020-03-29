Aquarium: THESE are the tips for the beginners to take care of the fish tank

Are you just getting the hang of having an aquarium at your home? Then you can take some help from these tips to take care of your fish tank properly. Check them out below.

Creating a small ecosystem of animals and plants in a tiny place is an amazing feeling. People devote a lot of time to set up a beautiful aquarium in their house and put varieties of ornamental fishes in it to create a tiny world in the room. But maintaining your aquarium is really a tough job that you have to do meticulously so that the fishes can live there properly. Many people have experienced some problems with their aquarium and finally, they couldn’t seem to do anything to keep it well.

This happens when you cannot take proper care of your aquarium and unconsciously do something that harms the environment of the fish tank. For example, buying the right type of fish, maintaining the tank properly, feeding the fish adequately, keeping the water clean etc are some prime things that you need to take care of to have a beautiful aquarium at your home. So, if you are a beginner then these tips will help you to maintain your fish tank. Check them out below.

Tips to take care of your aquarium to create a tiny ecosystem at your home.

Cycle the tank before putting fish

Cycling the tank means to bring the condition of the water up to the level where it becomes perfectly healthy for the fish. This has to be done before adding the fish in the aquarium.

Test the water parameters

Before adding the fish, make sure the water is safe for your tender fish. So, for that, you can purchase an inexpensive water testing kit to monitor the levels of ammonia, nitrates, nitrites and pH of the water. If everything looks good, then put the fish in the water.

Regularly change the water

If you notice the water parameters going out of the limitations, then you need to change the water immediately. Using over-the-counter products are not so useful as they are after all chemicals. Instead, change the water; clean water is always the best option. Frequent water changes are best. Remove one-third of the water from the tank every week and add fresh water to it. The chemicals will then dilute in the water. Do research before buying fish This is one of the toughest parts of having an aquarium. So, you have to be very careful before buying the fish. Do some research on your part before purchasing them. Have some knowledge on their growth, temperament, required space, and which fish it will get along with. Avoid overfeeding Fish needs to be fed for once per day. So, maintain this guideline. And do provide food items for each type of fish in your aquarium. Light in and around the aquarium You need to keep the algae in the fish tank which is similar to plants. And like other plants, they also need light but fish doesn’t. So, place your aquarium where direct strong sunlight cannot enter. You can put the lights on for maximum of 12 hours a day or less than that. Moderate daylight is perfect for the fish. Remember, the lights are not for the fish, they are for you to see your tiny friends.

