Are you a book lover? Then follow these 4 ways to store your favourite books safely

Do you have tons and tons of books in your home? Do you want to keep your books safe and protected? Then check out these ways to store them in the right manner.

Books are indispensable. No matter how many technological advancements try to replace them, they can never be replaced. The smell of books, the texture of the pages and the way you read every line and create a visual in your head, is what the world of books is all about. If you are a book lover, you are bound to have tons and tons of books in your home.

But the real question is, where and how should you store them? It can be pretty tough to store books in a way that they don’t get warped or destroyed. So here are some clever ways to store your books in the safest manner possible.

1. If you have a bookshelf to stack your books in, then make sure to place it near an interior space that also has space for air circulation. Placing the shelf near an exterior wall can lead to temperature fluctuations and which can, in turn, lead to the books getting damaged.

2. While choosing the bookshelf, choose the kind that lets you stack the books in a proper and neat manner so that none of the books fall or get damaged.

3. A lot of books have book jackets on them which people remove as they think of it as a mere decoration. But book jackets protect the books from dust and scratches, so keep the jackets on while storing your books.

4. While stacking them up, make sure to place them in such a way that their spines are visible. Make sure none of the pages are folded. Start with the largest books on the bottom and stack the books like a pyramid.

Also Read: Pandemic Productivity: 4 Ideas to decorate the walls of your home office

Share your comment ×