Are you buying a humidifier? THESE are the things to keep in mind while purchasing it

Humidifiers help to increase the moisture level in the rooms that can relieve cold and nasal congestion. So, if you are also thinking of buying it, then here are certain things to remember.
Humidifiers are now being used in most of the houses to increase the moisture level in a particular area. It is highly helpful to get relief from cold, flu and nasal congestion. But excess usage of it can cause respiratory problems.

Are you planning of buying a humidifier? Well, there are different types of humidifiers as per your preferences and needs. So, you have to search which is best for your house. Here are certain things to keep in mind while buying a humidifier for your room.

Tips for buying a humidifier:

1- Before buying the product, check the humidity levels of it. When the air is too dry, it may cause skin and nasal irritation. On the other hand, too much moisture can attract dust mites and bacteria that can cause allergy and asthma.

2- Then check the type of it. There are different types of humidifiers like a central humidifier, evaporators, impeller humidifier, steam vaporiser, ultrasonic humidifiers, etc. So, choose them according to your needs. If you have children in your house, then it’s best to buy one that releases cool mist instead of steam.

3- Some humidifiers come with extra features like humidistats. It makes the machine automatically shut off when the humidity level in the room reaches the preset level. So, you can search for this feature.

4- Consider your room size before finalising anyone. These are available in different sizes as well.

5- Once you buy the machine, place it on a sturdy nightstand or desk.

6- Always try to use distilled or demineralised water for the humidifier.

7- Keep it clean always.

