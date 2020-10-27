Are you planning to decorate the kitchen? Your zodiac sign can help to do it

Zodiac signs reveal a lot about our personality, nature, choices, etc. So, they can be helpful for home décor as well. Here’s how to adorn your kitchen based on your zodiac sign.

While decorating our home, people often ignore the kitchen area. But this space also needs to be adorned with the right décor that would completely match with your abode. Home décor should be a manifestation of our own choice and preferences and the same goes for the kitchen as well.

So, it wouldn’t be more appropriate than decorating your kitchen based on your zodiac sign as they can reveal your true personality. Here’s how you should decorate your kitchen based on your zodiac sign.

Kitchen décor style based on the zodiac:

Aries

Aries people have a fiery personality, so this should also reflect in your kitchen. Opt for statement pieces by keeping other things neutral. Catchy patterns, trendy decorative stuff, etc. might be your style to adorn the kitchen.

Taurus

Being an earth element, Taureans are drawn to nature. So, green should be their focal point in the kitchen. Your kitchen should look like a garden so place different species of plants.

Gemini

The life of the party, Gemini people like to socialise a lot. So, they may keep arranging get-togethers at their home. Hence, there should be enough spare space in your kitchen to bring that airy vibe in it.

Cancer

You are definitely the person who likes a cottage kitchen with a cosy vibe. Pale hues would be the best for your kitchen walls with some subtle yet catchy accents.

Leo

Leo means bright colours and natural light. So, they should incorporate golden accents, metal stuff, shiny storage spaces and stools, big bulb lights, etc. to complete their kitchen décor.

Virgo

The perfectionist-zodiac sign, Virgos like to keep everything simple and elegant without overcrowding the place. So, monochromatic kitchen décor would be the best option for them to showcase subtle details.

Libra

Librans like sophisticated and elegant stuff for everything. So, a large crystal chandelier, shiny marble countertop, gorgeous decorative accents, etc. would be their choice to adorn their kitchen space.

Scorpio

Scorpions are intense and mysterious people and this should also be reflected in their kitchen décor. Wooden stools, dark coloured cabinets and walls with natural elements will complete their modern yet mysterious kitchen look.

Sagittarius

You are a free-spirited person and whimsical. So, you can go for mismatched patterns with a tribal print rug, woven baskets, clay figurine, etc. for your kitchen décor.

Capricorn

Capris like traditional and classy things. So, their kitchen décor would have dark shiny colours, vintage vases, classic elegant pieces, wooden stuff, etc.

Aquarius

Aquarians like contemporary décor style, but that would be very stylish. They can opt for natural elements, few plants, light wooden floor, etc. for their kitchen. They would make it more functional.

Pisces

The day-dreamers, Pisces like to have a cool, airy kitchen where everything would look dreamy. Cool and light hues like blue and green, soft lighting, metal stuff, etc. would be the part of their kitchen décor. But make sure you always keep the entire place clean and clutter-free.

