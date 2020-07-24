Are you planning to give your house for rent? THESE are the things to remember

Renting your house involves a lot of work. You have to take care of many things before finalising the deal. So, here’s what you should keep in mind before putting your house on the market for rent.

Are you thinking about giving your house for rent? In case you are, before that you will need to work on certain things. Some other family will come to stay in your house. They may end up damaging it. Also, you might not know the people initially.

So, it’s always better to get all the information about the tenant and talk about the conditions properly. So, here we have jotted down certain points that should be kept in mind before finalising any deal. Read on to know.

Things to consider before renting your house:

1- Police verification of the tenants is a must. Make sure he or she doesn’t have any criminal records and is able to pay the monthly rent. Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code makes it mandatory to verify the tenant’s background for the landlords.

2- Discuss everything with the tenant before making the agreement like monthly payment, advance, time of payment, etc.

3- You can negotiate with your tenant on terms and conditions about pets, repainting, furnishing, etc.

4- If you want then you can visit your property for an inspection. Talk to your tenant about it and the period when you will visit.

5- Be careful about the rental agreement as it includes several small details like paying gas, electricity, water bills and maintenance charges. So, discuss about its payments beforehand.

6- Don’t forget to document all communications between you and your tenant. There should be a written proof about everything.

7- Ask for original ID of your tenant to avoid any scam in future.

8- Lastly, beware of the middleman scam. Always meet the tenants personally.

Also Read: 8 Elegant colours to paint your kitchen walls

Also Read: 6 Easy décor ideas to make a dream patio

Share your comment ×